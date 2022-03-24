Artifacts spanning hundreds of years laid history bare as they sat on display on tables at Albany County Public Library this week. They were part of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, which travels across the country spreading knowledge of America’s past.
Along with historical documents and photographs, the museum contains relics from a music industry led by Black artists with an album and magazine covers featuring Public Enemy, Lauryn Hill and Michael Jackson, among many others. A series of music videos played on a projector screen, the audio merging the past and present.
“To know that there’s a document that’s signed by Angela Davis, and to know that she had that in her hand at some point … or being able to hold a pair of shackles that were used to enslave Africans in America brings history to life,” said Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, founder of the museum.
El-Hakim set up the Laramie exhibit Tuesday, which centers signatures from important historical and cultural figures, and also hosted a discussion.
The exhibit forces visitors to confront one of the dark sides to American history. A rusted metal shackle is placed at the beginning of the exhibit, which follows a timeline. Nearby is a pointed hood worn by a member of the Ku Klux Klan and advertisements for blackface makeup used in minstrel shows, in which white people acted out derogatory caricatures of enslaved people.
At the other end of the exhibit are buttons demanding justice for more contemporary figures Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin.
“Living in America as (people) of color, we know that racism exists and we experience racism,” el-Hakim said. “In my early 20s, I wasn’t able to necessarily articulate the feelings I had, but having these artifacts helped give me a better understanding of the roots of racism in America.”
El-Hakim was first influenced by the use of objects as historical tools when his undergraduate sociology professor introduced artifacts from the Jim Crow era as part of the curriculum.
“What I was experiencing was nothing new and nothing unique to myself as an individual, but part of a process that has been going on in America for a very long time,” el-Hakim said.
When el-Hakim began working as a teacher in Detroit, he noticed gaps in textbooks when it came to Black history. He scoured antique shops, used book stores and garage sales for items that could deepen his students' understanding of this past and its connection to the present.
“As a teacher I was collecting anything that had to do with the Black experience in America,” el-Hakim said.
He also traveled the country working as a manager in the hip-hop industry and continued collecting artifacts during his travels. Today, his collection contains more than 10,000 artifacts.
In 1995, he attended the Million Man March on Washington, D.C., and said it inspired what ultimately led him to turn his artifacts into a mobile learning space.
“The idea of taking these objects into public spaces, initially into grassroots organizations and community meetings on a weekly basis, became the start of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum,” el-Hakim said.
Expanding history
After local visits in 2018 and 2020, the exhibit made its way to Laramie for the third time in collaboration with the Black Studies Center at University of Wyoming. It will make stops on the UW campus over the next two weeks.
“To a moderate, liberal or social justice advocate that has authority over this traditionally white institution, then it's challenging to those groups,” said Dr. Fredrick Douglass Dixon, director of the center. “We indeed understand that challenge and are devoted to ways to make (education more democratic).”
Presenting the exhibit is part of the Black Studies Center’s mission to bring more voices into the academic sphere, and in doing so push back on a curriculum that is built heavily around white, European points of view.
“There’s this ubiquitous agreement among faculty, administration (and) staff to not discuss or grapple with things that are outside of the slogan, and the slogan says that, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’” Dixon said.
The exhibit also comes at a time when groups across the country have made calls to censor the history of racism in America. For Dixon, counteracting these criticisms is part of his job as a historian.
“It's expected,” Dixon said of the nationwide debate. “And opposition is ordained. I have responsibilities and I know what they are. I don’t eschew, I embrace.”
Rachel Crocker, director of the library, spent part of her day Tuesday encouraging visitors in the library to walk through the exhibit and interact with the primary sources. In addition to collaboration with Dixon and el-Hakim, the library hosted the event with money donated posthumously by Sally Dieterich, a local resident.
The event met the library’s greater goals of starting important public conversations.
“We want to be a library where people can come and see themselves reflected and come in and see difference, and this is both of those things,” Crocker said.