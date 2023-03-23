Laramie is a small town where neighbors share cups of sugar and people lend a helping hand.

Laramie Connections Center has launched starting this month its newest initiative, The Good Lamaritan. Based on the biblical story of the good Samaritan, this new program is meant to “unmask” the spirit of volunteerism in the community.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus