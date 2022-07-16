Grand Teton National Park warns of possible rabid bat
JACKSON (WNE) — Beware of bats behaving oddly.
Grand Teton National Park said a group of hikers came across one last weekend that might have been infected with rabies, a viral disease that will kill people if they aren’t treated before symptoms arise.
The hikers were on the Cascade Canyon Trail when they encountered a bat doing something unusual: flying at them in the middle of the day along a trail.
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, and fewer than 1% of them have rabies, the park said. But those “that act strangely or contact humans are up to 10 times more likely to have rabies.”
Rabies is spread through saliva during a bite, scratch or mucus membrane contact with an infected animal.
“Because bat bites and scratches can be small, any physical contact with a bat is considered a potential exposure,” the park said. “Rabies is very preventable in humans with proper medical care given shortly after an exposure to the rabies virus, but it’s almost always fatal if untreated before symptoms develop.”
Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Grand Teton National Park said visitors who have had physical contact with a bat should clean the site of contact with soap and water and seek medical attention for potential exposure as soon as possible. They should also notify the NPS Office of Public Health by emailing a publichealthprogram@nps.gov.
Visitors who see a bat acting strangely or find a dead bat should not approach or touch the bat and should notify a ranger.
Couple accused of stealing from hunters sentenced
GILLETTE (WNE) – A South Dakota couple accused of stealing guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck in Gillette then trying to pawn the items in Colorado has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Derrick E. Tallent, 36, was sentenced June 13 and given a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also ordered him to complete level three inpatient substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.
Julie Ann Tallent, 49, received a suspended three- to five-year sentence from District Judge James “Mike” Causey on May 24. Julie was placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,612.50 for the cost of transporting her from Arizona, according to court documents.
Both Derrick and Julie were ordered to jointly pay $9,142.66 in restitution to a North Dakota man and $250 to a Gillette woman.
The Tallents each entered plea agreements, pleaded no contest and were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.
In October, the Tallents were accused of stealing two guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck, then trying to pawn the items in Colorado.
The victims were visiting Gillette Oct. 26-27 to hunt and stayed at a local hotel, according to court documents. They noticed Oct. 27 that several items were missing from their pickup, including a Christensen Arms Ridgeline 300 Win mag rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm Pro pistol.
The Tallents became suspects in the burglary when police followed muddy footsteps from the victims’ Dodge pickup to a hotel room registered to Julie, according to court documents.
The South Dakota couple had already checked out by the time police were called.
West Nile virus detected in Teton mosquitos
JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County Weed and Pest District detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes — the first such detection in 2022 — during routine surveillance on Friday.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The endemic disease shows up each year as mosquito populations bloom across Wyoming. But an early July detection is sooner than usual, Teton County Weed and Pest said.
“We’re not seeing it on a wide scale, yet, we’re just kind of seeing a little blip,” said Weed and Pest entomologist Mikenna Smith.
The Wyoming Health Department shared tips earlier this year on how to avoid bug encounters that can lead to serious disease. The “5 Ds” of mosquito-bite prevention are:
1. DAWN and DUSK: Mosquitoes prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid going outside during these times.
3. DRESS: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
4. DRAIN: Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining or removing it. Empty pet water bowls, kiddie pools and troughs, for example.
5. DEET: Use an insect repellent containing DEET. Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus also can be effective.
Human cases of West Nile virus are rare and typically mild. West Nile virus numbers for humans have been relatively low the last few years in Wyoming, the Health Department said Friday.
Most people infected with the virus don’t have symptoms. Among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.