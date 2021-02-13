Pole Mountain road closure underway
An annual seasonal road closure on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now underway and will extend until spring conditions subside. All roads on the unit are now closed except for Forest Roads 719 and 719.A, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and swinging gates identify closed areas. The seasonal road closure has been in place since 2017 to protect roadbeds and fragile off-road habitat from damage during wet and snowy conditions. The Pole Mountain Unit is still open and non-motorized recreation is still permitted. The end date will be determined by weather and road conditions. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Laramie Ranger District investigating resource damage
The U.S. Forest Service investigating severe resource damage that occurred at the end of Forest Road 705.F in the Middle Crow Creek drainage during the weekend of Jan. 30-31. A group of off-highway vehicles drove through wetlands, causing damage to the fragile habitat. The incident was reported to law enforcement and an investigation is underway. The Forest Service is requesting public assistance. Those with firsthand information call an anonymous tip line at 745-2392 and select option 5 to report other information. Callers should leave information about the date, time and location of illegal activity, as well as any other identifying facts. A name or contact information is not required but can be helpful.
Pilot Hill WHMA closed to the public
The new Pilot Hill Wildlife Habitat Management Area closed for season starting Feb. 1 and running through April 30. Many such areas across the state are closed during the winter and spring to minimize disturbance to wintering wildlife, including elk, mule deer, pronghorn and other species that use the parcel. These are the months during the year when animals are most vulnerable to disturbance and stress, according to a news release. Big game animals need to conserve energy because available forage is of limited nutritional value. Signs are in place at the boundaries to the WHMA, as the Pilot Hill recreation area remains open year-round. The Pilot Hill WHMA will reopen at 8 a.m., May 1.