Haaland, other US officials to visit Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – As the nation’s first national park recovers from historic flooding that completely closed it for a time, federal officials are coming to visit.
This week, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz are traveling to Yellowstone, the park announced Wednesday. Park officials said they will “tour the damage caused by recent floods and progress that has been made to restore access to the park.”
Friday morning, federal officials will discuss the situation with journalists.
A Yellowstone spokesperson wasn’t sure how long Haaland will visit, and referred the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to the Interior Department. An Interior Department spokesperson declined to provide the WTE with more information.
Haaland and “elected leaders will highlight the National Park Service’s swift work to reopen the park’s access points and the federal partnerships that are helping invest in the park’s infrastructure and visitor safety efforts,” according to the Yellowstone news release.
The park pointed to a $50 million plan, which park officials announced June 20, “to kickstart recovery efforts from record-breaking floods.”
Remote trial for park speedster set for Tuesday
JACKSON (WNE) — A trial will be held remotely on Tuesday for a speedster facing 10 federal charges after he was caught driving 132 mph in Grand Teton National Park.
Jessie James Perry, 37, has an Idaho license but a Jackson address. His trial will be held over Zoom at 9:30 a.m.
The charges against Perry include 10 misdemeanors: reckless driving, failure to display a license plate, having an open alcoholic container, speeding, careless operation, driving under the influence, having expired temporary license permits, attempting to elude police officers, driving with a suspended license and lack of insurance coverage.
Eight charges will be dismissed at sentencing, according to a July 5 document.
The sole charge at issue in the trial will be the count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Perry is accused of driving a maximum speed of 132 mph near Moose on Highway 89/26/191, the park’s main thoroughfare, on March 27. The speed limit on the road is 55 mph during the day and 45 at night.
In a July 5 agreement reached between the parties, Perry pled guilty to the DUI charge. That charge and attempting to elude police officers are misdemeanors with a maximum fine of $5,000 and a maximum six months imprisonment.
Two rangers — Case Martin and Brett Timm — are expected to testify on behalf of the United States, along with Perry’s girlfriend, who was present at the time of the traffic stop. Bodycam footage from the stop and a photo showing a vodka bottle in Perry’s center console are listed on the exhibit list submitted by Vierbuchen.
Devils Towers visitors spend $40M
GILLETTE (WNE) — Devils Tower National Monument had a record-breaking year in terms of visitors in 2021, and that translated into an increase in local revenue.
Visitors to Devils Tower spent nearly $40 million in the region in 2021.
According to a study done by the National Parks Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, 550,712 park visitors spent an estimated $39.4 million in local gateway economies while visiting Devils Tower National Monument.
Those dollars supported 522 jobs and a payroll of $15.7 million, and it led to $51.3 million in economic output.
The spending and output for Devils Tower in 2021 far outpaced any year in the last decade, which peaked in 2016 with $31.6 million spent and $39.6 million in economic output.
The same analysis found that national parks in Wyoming last year attracted 8.59 million visitors who spent $1.14 billion in the state.
Before 2021, Devils Tower had never seen more than half a million visitors in one year, although it came close in 2017, with 499,031.
So far this year, the pace is a bit behind last year’s. Through May, nearly 69,000 visitors have come to the park, which is 10,000 fewer people than in 2021. In May, 41,847 visitors were reported in May, about 7% fewer than May 2021, which had 44,850 visitors.