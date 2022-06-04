‘Know Before You Go’ onto fire-impacted public lands
Over the past five years, wildland fire has impacted the landscape of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northcentral Colorado and southeast Wyoming. Though stabilization and restoration work continues, visitors should be aware of risk and take precautions when visiting recently burned areas.
In 2021, the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain Fires burned a cumulative 12,097 acres on National Forest System lands managed by the MBR. In the past five years, local wildfires have burned more than 391,000 acres of NFS lands, with the acreage rising higher when considering other adjacent federal, state and private lands.
Regardless of size or intensity, fire brings changes to the landscape. The five years immediately following a wildfire have an increased risk of hazardous post-fire impacts including flooding, falling hazard trees and the spread of noxious weeds.
‘Know Before You Go’ and seek out on-the-ground condition reports before you visit. Forest Service district offices are great sources of information, as well as official social media pages and the MBR web site.
Information about recreation site status, maps and post-wildfire management efforts can be found on the NFS website and social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
Yellowstone has first bison goring of year
JACKSON (WNE) — Summer is once again here in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, at least as evidenced by the first bison goring of a visitor to Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone National Park reported its first bison goring of the 2022 season, sending out a press release Tuesday afternoon that said an Ohio woman got within 10 feet of a bison Monday morning on a boardwalk near Black Sand Basin just north of Old Faithful.
The woman approached the bison, which gored her and threw her 10 feet into the air.
She sustained a puncture wound and other injuries, park officials said in a press release, and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Officials did not provide information on the severity of her condition.
Bison, park officials said, have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.
“They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” they stated.
Last year, the first goring happened in late June when another midwesterner — a 30-year-old woman from Ann Arbor, Michigan — got too close to one of the territorial herbivores and was bucked into the air.
Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, deer and coyotes, and 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
Park officials have said that Yellowstone usually experiences one or two gorings a year, on average, events that are typically precipitated by humans getting too close.
But some years, human-bison-air encounters are particularly acute, like in 2015, when five people were injured by the animal Wyoming adopted as its state symbol.
Conservation groups ask for end to elk feedgrounds
PINEDALE (WNE) — Six conservation groups submitted a 16-page recommendation to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Wednesday, requesting the state begin phasing out 22 state-run feedgrounds where elk are artificially fed each winter.
This request was made to “prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region’s wild ungulate herds.”
The Sierra Club, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection, Gallatin Wildlife Association and Western Watersheds Project were all designated stakeholders and issued the recommendation.
Kaycee Prevedel of Sierra Club Wyoming said Wyoming is the only state in the western U.S. that continues widespread artificial feeding of elk while neighboring states, like Colorado, manage more elk on considerably less public land.
“Wyoming could do the same,” Prevedel said. “At the very least, it is incumbent on Wyoming wildlife managers to investigate how our neighboring intermountain states manage to have robust wild elk numbers without resorting to artificial feeding.”
Erik Molvar of Western Watersheds Project specifically listed the risk of chronic wasting disease, which has steadily progressed across Wyoming in recent years. Conservationists worry artificial feeding in areas near confirmed CWD cases could lead to an epidemic of the fatal neurological disease.
“The faster the State of Wyoming can shut down the feedgrounds, the lower the risk of ‘superspreader’ events that infect the entire Yellowstone herd,” Molvar said. “When CWD reaches critical mass on the feedgrounds, these migratory herds will spread infectious prions far and wide.”
Wolverines again proposed for Endangered Species Act protection
JACKSON (WNE) — Wolverines are once again proposed to be listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act.
That’s the result of a Wednesday ruling in federal court that marked the latest swing in a decades-long see-saw over the mustelids’ status under federal law.
Judge Donald Molloy, of the U.S. District Court for Montana, said in a 15-page decision that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must revisit a 2020 decision in which it decided against listing the species as “endangered” or “threatened.” Molloy said that “serious errors undermine the Service’s decision” and gave the agency 18 months to reconsider its ruling.
Molloy’s order came after environmentalists challenged the 2020 decision to withhold protections. They argued that wolverines face localized extinction as a result of climate change, habitat fragmentation and low genetic diversity.
The 2020 decision, which came under the Trump administration, was based on research suggesting the animals’ prevalence was expanding, not contracting.
Biologists estimate that fewer than 300 wolverines exist in the lower 48 states, where environmental groups are calling for them to be listed. Populations in Canada and Alaska are relatively healthy.
Wednesday’s decision doesn’t offer wolverines protection under the Endangered Species Act.
It also won’t change much of how wolverines are managed in Wyoming. The state considers them a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” and manages them as non-game species, meaning hunting them is prohibited.
Between 2001 and 2008, researchers identified four adult wolverines regularly inhabiting the Tetons, with kits — in the years they were reared — beefing the population up to seven. But in 2015, researchers trying to determine the impacts of backcountry recreation on wolverine numbers in the Tetons were only able to find one animal.
State wildlife officials were unavailable Friday to update those numbers.