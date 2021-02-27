Second Pole Mountain Gateways meeting coming up
The second in a series of public meetings regarding the upcoming Pole Mountain Gateways project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute is hosting the meeting on behalf of the Laramie Ranger District, with the goal of providing opportunities for the public to share their values and vision for non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Participants will spend time in small groups providing feedback and suggestions for trails, facilities, parking, signage and other elements. Discussions will build on data collected online during the past few months to inform a future analysis of the area as the Laramie Ranger District begins the formal planning process. Participants should register in advance by following a link at pole-mountain-gateways.wygisc.org. A recording of the Jan. 28 meeting is available at Vimeo. For more information, contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 or find the project on Facebook.
Chubby Chaser fatbike race set for Tie City trails
The Chubby Chaser fatbike race is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 6 starting at the Happy Jack Trailhead on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders can choose from a 12-15-mile course or a 6-8-mile course on singletrack trails in the Tie City area, with the courses to be finalized depending on conditions. Registration is $25 for each event, or $30 with a T-shirt, through 5 p.m. March 3. Late registration is available. Go to www.pedalhouse.com/chubby-chaser for more information or to register.