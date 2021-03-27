Online meetings set for hunting proposals
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a series of online meetings to answer questions and review proposals for the 2021 hunting season. Region-specific meetings will cover general hunting regulations and pronghorn, deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, upland game bird, small game, migratory game bird, wild bison and wild turkey seasons.
The Laramie Region meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday. There are no in-person meetings this year. Regulation proposals can be viewed at wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/public-meetings. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/news/game-and-fish-to-hold-season-setting-question-and to register for meetings.
Comments will be accepted online or through the mail until 5 p.m., Friday. The Game and Fish Commission is set to consider proposals at its April meeting.
Aquarium owners asked to dispose of moss balls
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Wyoming aquarium owners to remove moss balls from their tanks and boil the plant and tank water for at least five minutes before disposing.
Moss balls intended as aquarium décor and sold in the state have been found to carry zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive species that can cause severe damage to natural waters and municipal water systems, according to a news release.
Tank water should not be dumped in a drain, toilet or local body of water. Instead, moss balls should be put in the trash and the water should be poured onto grass or soil. Other aquarium decorations should be boiled and then dried completely before being used again.
Wyoming is one of two dozen states that has identified zebra mussels in pet stores in connection with moss balls. Anyone who finds a mussel in their moss ball should contact the Laramie Region office at 745-4046.