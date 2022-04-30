Speedgoat, popular a burrito and street taco restaurant in downtown Laramie, has announced it will close its doors at the end of the day Saturday.
“It was a very difficult decision for us to make,” said Jenny Patel, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Rajeev. “We love this place.”
The couple came to the decision to close the restaurant at 213 E. Grand Ave. after dealing with a number of challenges surrounding staffing shortages and supply chain issues that made food costs unpredictable.
“The last two and a half years have been really difficult,” Rajeev said about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic pressures on small businesses.
The owners were lucky to have a core group of reliable staff members, some who had been with the restaurant since it opened in 2018. Despite this, a shortage of workers was an extra strain on an already-tight business.
Over the past year, other businesses in Laramie have reported impacts from staffing issues that include restaurants closing for lunch or other shifts because they can’t staff them.
In the midst of managing Speedgoat and their other businesses in town, Gateway Fuels & Liquors and the Quality Inn and Suites, the couple was is raising their 21-month-old son.
Laramie’s unique and eclectic downtown food scene has been enjoying its 15 minutes of fame recently with five local restaurants featured on the Food Network hit television show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” A sixth is scheduled to be featured sometime in May.
Rajeev said he and his staff get asked “quite a bit” about if the Speedgoat also was asked to be on the show. The answer is yes.
“We get asked that all the time and yes, we were asked,” he said, adding they declined for a number of reasons. “We didn’t know what we were going to do (with a possible closure) at the time, and we knew that (declining) would open up a spot for someone else.
“We were really honored to be asked, but we knew” the restaurant was on a trajectory to potentially close.
Rajeev said he’s enjoyed watching the recent episodes featuring other downtown spots.
“It’s just funny knowing the people on TV, to know the cooks and the owners,” Rajeev said.
In a thank-you to customers posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday, the Patels confirmed that Speedgoat also had been approached to be on host Guy Fieri’s popular program.
“We get asked a lot and the answer is yes, we were asked to be on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,’” they say in the post. “We declined for numerous reasons, but really appreciated being asked after only four years of business.”
They ultimately decided it would be best to take time to focus on family and their other businesses.
Still, the Patels are proud of the impact their restaurant made on the Laramie community.
“Restaurants are for community,” Rajeev said. “People really love the space and community we created. That’s our biggest win.”
The pair made it clear that they owe much of their success to their employees and customers who supported them through the years.
“The outpouring of love for our place has really been humbling,” Rajeev said.
In addition to leaving behind merry memories of the good times spent at the restaurant, the owners created a successfully remodeled space that they hope will be a place a future restaurant can thrive.
This also is not the end of the Speedgoat name altogether. While the Patels intend to take the summer off from working on the concept, some format of the restaurant could return to Laramie or surrounding locations in the future.
The restaurant offered menu items that were unique to the area, but really found a niche with a group of faithful supporters. This is something the pair may retain for future iterations of the Speedgoat.
“It’s neat to watch the community embrace it and really enjoy it,” Jenny said.