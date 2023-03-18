The Nedlog and Williams Strategic Metals property, commonly known as the old cement factory, is undergoing a remediation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

The EPA and Wyoming DEQ hosted an open-house presentation for public comments Thursday evening at the Albany County Public Library. Several people from the community, as well as a few members from each organization, gathered together to discuss the property history, the current environmental site assessment and the next steps.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

