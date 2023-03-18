The Nedlog and Williams Strategic Metals property, commonly known as the old cement factory, is undergoing a remediation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
The EPA and Wyoming DEQ hosted an open-house presentation for public comments Thursday evening at the Albany County Public Library. Several people from the community, as well as a few members from each organization, gathered together to discuss the property history, the current environmental site assessment and the next steps.
EPA’s Federal On-Scene Coordinator Valeriy Bizyayev began with a brief overview of the building’s history. It has been used for many different processes with a variety of harsh chemicals and old equipment left behind. He then discussed the previous attempts made to clean the property from the 1990’s all the way to the 2022 Targeted Brownfields Assessment Phase I Environmental Assessment.
“Phase I report is just an environmental report that looks at the records of a property to look at all the history and things of that nature that are out there; it’s a huge record search,” Bizyayev said. “And if you look at it, it’s the one that’s publicly posted.”
He finished by describing the next steps in the process, including securing the facility from trespassers, chemical container removal, equipment removal and reassessment of the property.
Though the timeline for the cleanup is hazy and still to be determined, Bizyayev is hoping to have the property cleaned and finished by June of this year.
History
The Nedlog property is located just off of U.S. Highway 287 south of town at 17 Sand Creek Rd. The building was constructed in 1944 by the U.S. government. It was first used to process aluminum-bearing ore to help the World War II efforts, according to a May 16, 2021 article on the Albany County Historical Society’s website wyoachs.com. This brought many jobs to the Laramie area before no longer being needed when the war came to an end.
“[The property has] been around for a long time, it was built during World War II,” Bizayayev said. “The reason it was built was we needed steel, aluminum and any kind of metal products for war. The U.S. government at the time put a lot of investments into bringing up our infrastructure to get production out.”
In the 1960’s the property was purchased by Ideal Cement Company, and production of a cement type called Idealite began shortly after. Unfortunately it became too costly to send the product out from Laramie and the company closed the location in the 1970’s.
The empty property was then bought by a new company in the 1980’s. This time Williams Strategic Metals Corporation began to reclaim usable material from smokestack sludge and flue dust. It would stockpile the material for reclaim, and after reclaim the arsenic acid would be shipped out by the Union Pacific Railroad.
Then illness struck the residents of Laramie, according to the Historical Society’s article. Starting in neighborhoods close to the plant and moving out; people, pets and livestock began to show signs of illness. Because not everyone was sick it made it difficult to place blame on any one thing. After several complaints to the Wyoming DEQ, an inspection of the property initiated testing for air, ground and groundwater contaminates.
Following the inspection it was discovered that the company was operating differently than the operation plan given to the state. This discovery led to the revoking of the company’s operating permit and its inevitable close.
Cleanup
There have been steps taken during the last decade to clean the mess on the property and safely remove the remainder of the environment risks.
Cindi Martinez, Wyoming DEQ Brownfields and Orphan Site Remediation Program supervisor, presented a recent timeline of those efforts.
Starting in 2011 the site entered a voluntary remedial program and a public participation plan was implemented. This meant the site had filed, appealed and been approved for the remedial program to begin cleaning and the local community would be kept in the loop.
“In 2012, the initial site characterization was performed by a volunteer and he collected soil samples, and I believe he did some test pits, and things of that nature,” Martinez said. “Then that supplementary work claim was approved by the project manager and work was initiated, more soil samples were taken, and I believe they installed monitoring wells at the site.”
Through 2013 a supplementary work plan was initiated, and in 2014 the plans were improved. In 2014-15 work on the site began, starting with the removal of the flue dust as well as waste that was left in the building.
The next steps were made in 2018-19 when additional cleaning of the sodium hydroxide tank bottoms and sludge was completed. Alongside the tank bottoms the stabilization of non-friable asbestos was done.
Then like many other aspects in 2020-21, COVID-19 brought work on the site to a halt. Some conversation about the next steps were had but with no contact allowed, nothing could be done.
“[The EPA] came in just this past year with a Brownfields grant and assessment funding,” Bizayayev said. “It’s really just how we help the states and other entities get property back into redevelopment or reuse.”
In 2022 the Wyoming DEQ requested the EPA for a Targeted Brownfield Assessment (TBA), which was performed later in the year and made public record on Nov. 30 2022.
Next steps
It has taken years to get the site to the state it is now but everyone would like to wipe their hands clean and call it safe.
Currently there is a more in-depth TBA Phase II being done. This will give the EPA and Wyoming DEQ a better idea of the physical risks and environment of the site to build a final plan. As there is no set timeline for the project the end is still not known. Bizyayev did however give a description of his plan after the TBA Phase II is done.
An attendee asked during a public comment period to clarify the eventual outcome the agencies were looking forward to with the project.
Bizayayev responded: “My eventual outcome is to remove anything that is within my authority … It will ultimately be in Cindi’s hands and what the state wants.
“It’s a trust that owns the land now, so at some point, I don’t know what will happen with the property ultimately. It could be redeveloped to break into another industrial site, it could be sold off to the plant next door — it just depends on what their goals are.”
Another question from a community member asked if a fence would be erected to prevent “teenagers going out there to party.”
Bizyayev’s response: “That’s difficult. You know teenagers will find a way. Securing the facility from trespassers decreases risk of interaction with the public. It will most likely include fencing, boarding the facility, maybe even removing parts of the facility in order to decrease access, stairs or whatever else that as long as it doesn’t risk stability.”
First and foremost is to secure the site from trespassers. The site already shows signs of trespassers including active illegal dumping, parties, graffiti and bonfires. This will be achieved by fencing in the property, putting up proper signage, boarding up windows and doors and even taking out building access elements such as stairs and ladders.
Then abandoned cylinders, chemicals and PCB transformers will be dealt with. If it is deemed safe, the cylinders, chemicals and transformers will be transported off site to be emptied properly and disposed of. If there are any issues with transportation of the cylinders and chemicals on-site, detonation will be performed by professionals with little to no effect on the city.
After the abandoned equipment is dealt with there will be a final assessment to gauge if there are any remaining risks such as asbestos, or arsenic still present. Further steps will be taken to clean the property if there are still risks present, but if none are present the property will be secured and left to the current owners.