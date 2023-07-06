Outdoor recreation takes many forms. There’s mountain biking, hiking and fishing, to name a few options.

All involve being outside and getting a little exercise in the process. Some people take that outdoor activity and exercise combination another direction. They volunteer to build trails, maintain pathways and even spruce up campgrounds so they can reopen again. Time is spent outdoors while getting some exercise and making long-term improvements.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

