Mike Snigg takes a selfie showing all the downed trees on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail in mid-June. Snigg is one of a number of volunteers who work to maintain and improve the Rail Trail going through the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Students with the University of Wyoming High School Institute work to repair a washout along the Medicine Bow Rail Trail during a work day last summer. Such volunteer work combines outdoor recreation with public service.
Volunteers with Common Outdoor Ground build a new picnic table during cleanup of the Lake Owen Campground last year. This Saturday, volunteers meet at Pelton Creek Campground for a similar work day.
Amber Travsky/courtesy
Mike Snigg/courtesy
Outdoor recreation takes many forms. There’s mountain biking, hiking and fishing, to name a few options.
All involve being outside and getting a little exercise in the process. Some people take that outdoor activity and exercise combination another direction. They volunteer to build trails, maintain pathways and even spruce up campgrounds so they can reopen again. Time is spent outdoors while getting some exercise and making long-term improvements.
One such outdoor recreation event is Saturday, July 8 when volunteers with Common Outdoor Ground (COG), work to reopen the Pelton Creek Campground.
According to the COG website, work includes painting site markers, clearing brush, building and painting picnic tables, and repainting restroom interiors. The group did similar work last year to reopen the Lake Owen Campground, and plan another session at Nash Fork Campground on Aug. 19.
Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, lauds the efforts of those involved with COG and the many volunteers who have lent a hand over the last five years.
“The sky’s the limit with COG,” Voos said. “They have already helped with so many projects, not only with us but with other agencies; it is really encouraging that it is working so well.”
Another group that puts in a lot of time doing “outdoor recreation with a purpose” is Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail (FMBRT). Instead of completing different projects around the National Forest like COG, members of FMBRT take on one task for the season: maintaining and improving the 21-mile Medicine Bow Rail Trail and the 1-mile path around Lake Owen.
A core group of volunteers adopt specified sections of the Rail Trail and take numerous outings, often via mountain bike or on foot, to ensure the pathway is cleared and repaired for all modes of nonmotorized users on through the season.
This June, volunteer Mike Snigg was the first to get on the Rail Trail segment from Lake Owen north to the Dry Creek Trailhead. Due to wet conditions and lingering snowdrifts he went on foot rather than via bicycle.
In the course of more than seven hours, Snigg cut and removed 17 downed trees, hiked up and over three significant snowdrifts, and recorded and photographed washout sections of the Rail Trail. In other words, he got a heck of a workout while helping clear the trail.
“That was a wet day and included a hail storm,” Snigg said. “Whether it’s a volunteer fire department, where I also give my time, or the Rail Trail group, you usually get more back than you put in.”
Jay Whitman, coordinator of the section volunteers, reported on June 27 that the entire Rail Trail had been hiked or biked and ready for the start of the season.
“Our group of volunteers removed 54 downed trees and lopped off a large number of overhanging branches,” Whitman said. “We’ve already put in over 30 volunteer hours, and the season is just getting started.”
Whitman and his wife, Stephanie, enjoy hiking, biking and skiing on the Rail Trail. With a cabin near the Pelton Creek Trailhead, they have been frequent trail users for many years. Now both are members of the FMBRT Board of Directors.
“Now when we’re on the Rail Trail we carry foldable saws to be able to cut downed trees,” Whitman said. “Feeling responsible for helping keep the rail trail clear gives us more incentive to get out and enjoy it.”
For anyone wanting to do some outdoor recreation with a purpose, volunteers for COG register via their website commonoutdoorground.org. Those opting to help maintain the Medicine Bow Rail Trail can contact board members via the organization website medicinebowrailtrail.org.
Volunteers also are needed on the Rail Trail for the annual Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon on Aug. 12.
COG’s Pelton Creek Campground project is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday. Register on the website ahead of time to allow planning for food and supplies.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.