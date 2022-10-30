Rob Roy-kayakers

Dave Clapsaddle and his dog Pogo, both of Laporte, Colorado, enjoyed a morning of kayaking on the calm waters of Rob Roy Reservoir on July 31, 2022, in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

In an attempt to answer the long-standing question of how the state can best invest in, and capitalize on, outdoor recreation, lawmakers Tuesday advanced a bill that would create a Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund.

The Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee wrapped up its interim work by passing the draft legislation, which would create a funding mechanism for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation.

