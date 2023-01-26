Curt Gowdy State Park-boat and fishing

A boat cruises by several groups of people fishing at Curt Gowdy State Park on April 30, 2020, southeast of Laramie.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/File

Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House.

House Bill 74 — Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund would create, and seed with $6 million, a new account to fund the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for related infrastructure projects. The House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee on Jan. 17 advanced the bill with amendments.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus