Regional Overview
It’s officially shoulder season or, as some call it, Sprinter – a mix of spring and winter. Shorts come on one day and long johns the next. Shoulder season typically means conditions are less than ideal for both winter and summer activities, but both categories are possible off and on. This week tilts more to the winter side of things. The warm temperatures last week won’t be repeated this week, as unsettled conditions dominate the rest of the week, with some breezes, cooler temperatures and occasional precipitation.
Fishing Conditions
Anglers are trickling out to the area waters between the bouts of cold and wet weather. When temperatures soared into the 70s last week, area lakes and reservoirs were hopping. The fishing is generally on the slow side, as water temperatures remain cool. The ice is out, or on the way out, at the lower elevations. While the catching might be on the slow side, just tossing a line to get outdoors can be very therapeutic.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH
The buzz: The ice is off, and the fish are beginning to move. Fishing is great, but the catching is on the slow side. The biking and hiking trail conditions change with the weather, although the lower-elevation trails appear to be in good shape for some early season pedaling and hiking.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Mepps spinners
Wooly buggers
Hothead leeches
Chironomids
Laramie Plains lakes
HH
The buzz: The open-water fishing season is off and running across the Laramie Basin. The ice is off all reservoirs, although it lingers here and there. The fish are sluggish, making for slow catching, but anglers report catching a few. Avoid Meeboer Lake for a little while, since the fishery experienced a winter kill. Fish grow fast there, but give it time to recover.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Kastmasters
Hothead leeches
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange blossom specials
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: Fishing is on the slow side, but the North Platte and Encampment rivers are open. Nights are still nippy, keeping the angling on the sluggish side. The basin had a tough winter, too, making conditions slow to warm up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Rapalas
Hares ear nymphs
Copper Johns
Flash bang midge
Pat’s rubber legs
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the flow around 450 cubic feet per second, making it possible to fish from the bank. Water clarity is cloudy in some sections, while water temperatures remain on the cool side.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Leeches
Juju midges
Split foam backs
Friffith gnat
Platte River spider
Goldies
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: Road access to the Mile comes and goes. When it’s passible, as was the case this past week, the fishing is good, with some big ones being caught. The flow is up at 1,998 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Zebra midges
San Juan worms
Amber scuds
Egg patterns
Flash bang midge
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir Number 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, with ice lingering; it should clear soon, and then the fishing will really pick up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Rapalas
Hot head leeches
Egg patterns
Glendo
HH
The buzz: Anglers are starting to get out, but the action is slow across the reservoir. Ice is nearly gone, with anglers casting from the shore and a few getting out on boats.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Twistertails
Crankbaits
Snow Report
For those with an itch to still enjoy snow sports, the season continues. Grooming on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area continues as of mid-week, although the grooming is limited. The Upper UW and Phil’s through Van’s Loop offers very good skiing on groomed trails. Ridge and Alder trails are holding for the time being. Most other routes are no longer being groomed due to reduced snow coverage.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths decreased this past week with the warm temperatures. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 108% of average for this time of year. This is a 9% decrease over last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 241 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 10 inches from last week, and well ahead of the 209 inches reported a year ago.
New snow is in the forecast Thursday and Friday “up top” in the Snowy Range. Due to cold temperatures, the snow might even be a little fluffy. Warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday, as spring conditions return, but they could be short-lived, with chillier weather expected next week.
Conditions are fair to good on the Chimney Park trails, located nine miles west of Woods Landing off of Highway 230. Expect nice crust skiing off in the trees for the early birds, and then the trails get soft by mid-morning, making snowshoes a better option. Later in the day, expect rather sticky to slushy conditions.
Conditions are fair to good on the upper trails off of Highway 130 out of Green Rock, but likely getting thin on those at lower elevations such as Barber Lake, Little Laramie and Corner Mountain. Expect spring conditions changing from day to day.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. The threat of wet avalanches increases as the snow heats up, especially in steep and rocky terrain. Plan on starting out early and ending early to reduce the risk from these wet avalanches.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 45 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 9-inch decrease from last week. There is 65 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 11 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 88 inches, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 98 inches, a decrease of 7 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 10 inches of snow, a decrease of 12 inches from last week.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas:
All ski areas in Wyoming are closed for the season.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 61-inch base; 9 lifts, 125 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 61-inch base; 16 lifts, 101 trails and 54% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 60-inch base; 17 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: Closed for the season.
Keystone: Closed for the season.
Loveland: 59-inch base; 7 lifts, 84 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Steamboat: Closed for the season.
Vail: 65-inch base; 13 lifts, 136 trails and 49% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 75-inch base; 15 lifts, 131 trails and 78% of terrain open