Regional Overview
It’s that time of year when angling opportunities are on the decline, but still remain plentiful at the lower elevations. Snow is falling in the high country, and the ski season is just around the corner. It even started at some ski resorts, where snowmaking has created a mostly manmade base. Cold air arrives Thursday, and could be very nippy Friday, especially with the added wind factor. The cold persists into the weekend, so bundle up for all outdoor activities.
Fishing Conditions
Ice is forming on the lakes at the higher elevations, and is also covering some portions of lakes and reservoirs at lower elevations, especially during bouts of nippy weather. The fish are still active and looking for a quick bite. Bundle up and expect windy conditions and cold temperatures on through the weekend.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: Reports are skimpy, but there is still angling for those diehards wanting to catch a few trout. The trails offer an option for mountain bikers and hikers, but bundle up and prepare for breezy conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Nitrobait
Bead head woolly buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: Angling is good, but let the wind ease for a more enjoyable outing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Pole Mountain
H
The buzz: The open water fishing season is likely over for the season, with ice on most of the ponds. If there is open water, it will be fleeting, as overnight temperatures turn cold, but warming in the daytime.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange scuds
Laramie Plains lakes
HH
The buzz: The lakes are still fishing well for those braving the wind. The best luck is at Lake Hattie, where the kokanee are coming in close to the shore. The action is also good at Meebour and Twin Buttes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Leeches
Olive squirrel leeches
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The flow is low, and ice comes and goes on the edges with the chilly overnight temperatures. Look for the deeper pools, where those big brown trout hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rubber legged buggers
Crystal buggers
Yuck bugs
Double bunnies
Stalcup crawdads
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: Snow is sticking at the higher elevations. Temperatures are nippy overnight, with ice taking over on the lakes and streams, although open water could come and go yet. That is the case at Lake Owen, where the angling is decent when the ice melts off. Highway 130 remains open as of Tuesday.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Hot head leeches
Egg patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: Ice formed in the upper reaches of the North Platte, while the Encampment River near the town of Encampment remains open. For those braving the cold and wind, the action is good on through the Upper North Platte Valley, with the flow up slightly.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Stonefly nymphs
Pheasant tails
San Juan worms
Split foambacks
Bead head buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: Fishing is good, with the flow around 500 cubic feet per second, where it remains steady through the winter. The key is to get out when the wind is down, which will be difficult over the next few days.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Scuds
Virus midges
Red San Juan worms
Black and red barbed wires
Lightning bugs
Copper Johns
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH
The buzz: The action is good at the Miracle Mile, with the flow steady at 550 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red San Juan worms
Red barbed wires
Red hots
Amber scuds
Orange blossom specials
Vanilla buggers
Bighorn buggers
Snow Report
The current storm blast is dumping snow in the high country of western Wyoming, and then blowing into the Dakotas and northeast Wyoming. On through the weekend, southeast Wyoming will be quite nippy and breezy, but not as snowy as other regions.
Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin Ski Area claimed honors as the first Colorado ski area to open for the season, turning on its lifts Oct. 23. It was followed by other resorts with traditional early openings: Keystone, Wolf Creek and Loveland. Admittedly, getting on the slopes this early is usually not about the snow, since it is typically marginal and manmade. But it garners bragging rights to get the first turns in for the season.
The opening of Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area is still a few weeks off. Its opening day is Friday, Dec. 2. Grand Targhee will be the first ski area to open in Wyoming, doing so Nov. 18.
For those looking for other modes of winter activities, the snow is meager yet. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 10 inches of snow so far this year, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is well shy of the 23 inches reported by this time last year.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 10 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an increase of 7 inches from last week. There is also 7 inches at Brooklyn Lake. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 11 inches, an increase of 5 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 16 inches, a 10-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 12 inches, a 7 inch increase from last week.
Nordic skiing on the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain is also a ways off, with the snow measuring station at Crow Creek reporting only 1 inch of snow.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas Projected Opening Dates
Snowy Range Ski Area: Opens Dec. 2.
Antelope Butte: TBA
Grand Targhee: Opens Nov. 18.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: Opens Nov. 25.
Sleeping Giant: Opens Dec. 17.
Snow King: Opens Dec. 18.
White Pine: TBA
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 19-inch base; 1 lift, 3 trails and 2% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: Opens Nov. 11.
Copper Mountain: Opens Nov. 14.
Eldora: Opens Nov. 18.
Keystone: 18-inch base; 3 lifts, 6 trails and 5% of terrain open.
Loveland: 18-inch base; 1 lift, 1 trails and 1% of terrain open.
Steamboat: Opens Nov. 23.
Vail: Opens Nov. 11.
Winter Park: 18-inch base; 5 lifts, 4 trails and 2% of terrain open.