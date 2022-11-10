Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

It’s that time of year when angling opportunities are on the decline, but still remain plentiful at the lower elevations. Snow is falling in the high country, and the ski season is just around the corner. It even started at some ski resorts, where snowmaking has created a mostly manmade base. Cold air arrives Thursday, and could be very nippy Friday, especially with the added wind factor. The cold persists into the weekend, so bundle up for all outdoor activities.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus