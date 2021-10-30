The 7220 Racing Speedgoats finished as state championships of the Colorado High School Cycling League last week in Durango, Colorado.
Led by seniors Tristan Smith and Isa Naschold, the team beat out more than 40 teams in Division 3. They also won team titles at the first three races of the season.
Naschold took third place in the varsity girls race, while Smith finished eighth in the varsity boys race. Rounding out the scoring, Zeren Homer finished 13th in the sophomore girls race, Eliza Fay was 25th in the junior varsity girls race and Kody Mathill was 33rd in the freshman boys race.
Also competing at the state championships were Eli Jones, who was 67th for freshman boys; Ansel Visser, who was 77th for junior varsity boys; and Thomas McCoy, who was 115th in JV boys.
“We won because of the depth of our team,” Smith said. “We were proud of that.”
Naschold was also honored as the female winner of the league’s Exceptional Student-Athlete Award over the weekend.
The Colorado High School Cycling League has grown in the last decade to include almost 2,000 athletes from 80 teams in Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. Teams this year were divided into four regions, with the top 40 riders in each region qualifying for the state race.
Teams in Division 3, which has the most teams of any division, have 12 or fewer athletes participating in races and score their top five finishers. The other three teams from Wyoming also compete in Division 3.
Athletes in the varsity races completed three laps of the 6.5-mile race course at Durango Mesa Park, while all other riders completed two laps.
Naschold said she almost teared up on the starting line and again at the finish as she reflected on participating in the final race of her four-year high school career.
“I’ve never felt so many emotions after a bike race,” she said.
She came into the contest after finishing third at the regional finals a couple weeks earlier in Granby, Colorado. That race was cut short because of weather, at which point Naschold was leading the field by about 2 minutes. However, only the first lap was scored for place purposes, when Naschold was in third place.
At the state race, both athletes said they’ve never experienced so many people cheering so loudly for all the riders.
“The energy of the race is unmatched,” Naschold said.
Smith said he felt strong entering the state championships, which followed a fifth-place finish at the regional contest. As the state finish neared, he was reeling in riders and within sight of the athlete in seventh place.
“He was right up ahead, but I couldn’t catch him,” he said of the rider in front of him.
Hardware collected by the Laramie athletes is on display in the window of the Pedal House bike shop, one of several local businesses that supported the team this season.
“I bring my bike to the Pedal House way too much,” Smith joked. “It’s super awesome to have their support.”