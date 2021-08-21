Antelope Dash to benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps
The Antelope Dash Trail Races are scheduled for Aug. 28 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Runners can opt for a 4- or 8-mile course on the park’s signature singletrack trails. Elevation on the course ranges from 7,300 to 7,700 feet, offering views of the park’s reservoirs and rock formations. Proceeds will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps, which built and maintains the trail system. Registration starts at $40. Visit antelopedash.org for more information.
STAC Skedaddle 5K includes scavenger hunt
The STAC Skedaddle 5K begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 28 at Optimist Park. Registration is $20 and includes a scavenger hunt and prizes. Proceeds will benefit a program called Surviving and Thriving After Cancer, which aims to empower cancer patients and cancer survivors to improve their quality of life through health and fitness. Visit ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information or to register.
Fire restrictions in place on national forest
Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including grills, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300 for more information.