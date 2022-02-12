“Snow Rangers” follows a backcountry program run by the Colorado Mountain Club that aims to manage expanding winter recreation in southwest Colorado. The film is part of the Backcountry Film Festival, which is coming to Laramie next Friday.
“Denizens of the Steep,” which is set in Grand Teton National Park, is part of the Backcountry Film Festival. The festival is scheduled to screen in Laramie onFriday.
The best of winter is set to be on display next week when the Backcountry Film Festival brings short films celebrating the winter landscape to Laramie.
The screening is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Admission is free with donations accepted, and proceeds will support the Wyoming Wilderness Association, said communications and development director JJ McGinnis.
“All the money goes toward our work keeping and protecting Wyoming’s wild lands,” he said. “We do that through advocacy, education and stewardships in the state.”
The Backcountry Film Festival is produced by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, a nonprofit organization that encourages backcountry users to care for their winter recreation areas. The films celebrate human-powered outdoor activities and snow sports.
One film, “Denizens of the Steep,” explores the impact of backcountry skiing on a small herd of bighorn sheep that live in the Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming.
While the festival has made annual stops in Laramie, in-person screenings have taken a two-year hiatus.
“We’re pretty excited to be back in person,” McGinnis said. “It’s so much more fun to watch these types of films in person and in a crowd, and have that energy to feed off of.”
Beer donated by Bond’s Brewing Co., will be for sale at the screening. An unofficial afterparty will take place at the company’s downtown location.
Local outdoor groups and clubs will have tables set up to share information with audience members.
Wyoming Wilderness Association’s top priority is to protect roadless areas in the state and maintain their potential for future wilderness designation. One of its campaigns is focused on the Red Desert in south-central Wyoming, which is mostly BLM land and faces pressure for energy development.
The Backcountry Film Festival us set to visit more than 100 cities this winter.