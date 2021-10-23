I glance down for only a split second, and when I look back up the pronghorn buck is standing in the middle of my lane on the highway. He’s about 40 feet away, and while I’m traveling at a fair clip, this big guy isn’t moving. He’s standing completely still, maybe mesmerized by the bright light on my bicycle.
The quick glance was to push my headlight down as I do when there’s a vehicle coming toward me. I can’t change the light from high to low beam due to my bulky gloves, so I just adjust the angle to keep from blinding drivers coming at me.
This reduces how far I can see and, combined with the bright headlights coming at me, my viewing distance is limited. That’s likely why I didn’t see the buck sooner.
The headline would be a strange one: “Cyclist and Pronghorn Collide.” The outcome is hard to predict. I expect neither the buck nor I would get by unscathed, but the buck would fare much better getting hit by me than by the car coming toward us. Luckily, the car is still far enough away to allow me some wiggle room.
I swerve and yell. The buck, nonplussed, just stands and stares at me. As I pass by about 2 feet away, I can almost reach out and give him a giddy-up slap.
To my relief, once I go by, he moseys into the borrow ditch, safely out of the path of the oncoming vehicle.
Continuing my early morning bicycle workout on into the fall always gets interesting. My route is Roger Canyon Road, which I have been pedaling regularly for a few decades now. I know it very well and have all the potholes memorized, but the wildlife is always the unknown factor that keeps it interesting regardless of the season.
This time of year, since I still get out at the same time as during the long days of summer, I bike in a tunnel of light. I can see well, but I don’t see much outside my headlight’s beam.
About a month ago I came within about a foot of hitting another critter and that collision could have been quite stinky. A skunk appeared along the side of the road and I saw it barely in time to swerve and miss it.
Another time a skunk, tail held high, ran down the middle of the highway. I saw him well in advance and slowed until he moved off the highway. I gave it plenty of room.
I remain in heightened skunk alert every morning since I spotted a mama skunk with her three youngsters together a few feet off the road. They were truly adorable – from a distance, of course.
Pronghorn are also quite numerous along this rural highway. Since last spring, sadly four have been hit and killed. I ride the route so frequently I know all the pronghorn groups and the general areas where they hang out. I’ve even given some names.
A couple weeks ago when I was riding in dawn’s early light slightly later in the morning, I was saddened to see yet another dead buck on the road edge. It was a very recent hit. I was struck by this other young buck standing less than 5 feet away from the dead animal. The buck looked down as if saying, “Come on, Fred. Let’s get going. Get up.”
As a wildlife biologist I shouldn’t anthropomorphize wildlife but the pronghorn looked like he was ready to cry, trying to get his pal to get up and join him. He just stared down at the unmoving buck.
As I pass a carcass in the borrow ditch day-after-day, I often note the gradual disappearance as birds and coyotes take advantage of the free lunch. A week after the young buck was hit, a bald eagle sat on the carcass getting breakfast. He just stared at me as I pedaled by, more interested in the meal than me. He was beautiful.
My road riding days are numbered now, as snow arrives and temperatures drop. It won’t be long before the road bike takes a winter rest and the skis come out along with the snowbike. Until then, though, I’ll continue pedaling in my little tunnel of light early in the mornings – continuing my high alert for critters, especially skunks.