Summer is almost here, which means black bears are out and about at Curt Gowdy State Park and surrounding public and private lands.
There were multiple conflicts with bears last year attempting to obtain food from campsites and homes, and bears have been spotted in the vicinity of the park already this spring.
Lee Knox, a wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said people need to practice bear-safe habits whether they’ve personally encountered a black bear or not.
“This is bear country,” he said. “We need you to be diligent at all times, and it is critical that bears don’t have access to human food.”
Last year’s uptick in bear activity was likely exacerbated by dry conditions, which forced bears to seek out alternative food sources. While more moisture this spring could make life easier for bears, homeowners and campers still need to be vigilant to prevent conflicts.
“When a bear gains access to attractants around a camp or residence, it is likely to become food-conditioned,” Knox said. “Food-conditioned bears are less likely to avoid humans and can become destructive and dangerous in their attempts to obtain human foods.”
Curt Gowdy State Park Superintendent Patrick Harrington said the park sits on the edge of bear habitat in the Laramie Range, and thus visits from black bears can be a regular occurrence.
Hikers and bikers may encounter a black bear on a trail, especially near water and in the vicinity of the Aspen Grove Trailhead on the west side of the park. Trail users should keep dogs on a leash, make noise as they travel and pack out all their trash.
“Take your trash with you,” he said. “Don’t dispose of anything that has a good smell along the trail.”
Campers should practice bear-safe habits such as keeping a clean camp and storing food, garbage, pet food, cooking equipment and other attractants inside a vehicle, hard-sided camper or bear box. Sleeping areas should be 100 yards from food-storage and cooking areas.
Harrington said open garbage cans have been removed from the park, while dumpsters now have straps across them to prohibit bears from opening them. Protecting bears and visitors requires everyone to pitch in.
“If everyone does their part to keep their camps bear-wise and the overall park clean, we can co-exist with all species in the area safely,” he said.
All of southeast Wyoming is black bear country, from Laramie Peak to Pole Mountain, Curt Gowdy State Park, the Snowy Range, the Sierra Madres and North Park. On the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests, visitors to developed recreation sites are required to store their food and trash in a bear-safe manner.
If a bear gets into garbage or other food, remove the attractant and notify Game and Fish right away. Avoid giving bears repeated food rewards because bears that associate people and dwellings with food can become dangerous and may have to be killed, according to the department.
For more information about camping and hiking in bear country, go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming.