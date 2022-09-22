Olivia Saacke, Meghan Kent, and Ashley Quick give a thumbs up during the 2021 volunteer day for National Public Lands Day. The 2022 event is this Saturday with volunteers meeting at the UW Student Union ballroom from 8:30-9 a.m., and then heading out to various work projects on Pole Mountain and Pilot Hill.
Volunteers for the 2021 National Public Lands Day came out in force to help with numerous projects, including one to improve a trail on Pole Mountain.
Wyoming is the 10th largest state, with nearly half of that owned by the federal government. Another 5.6% is owned by the State of Wyoming. With National Public Lands Day this Saturday, Wyoming outdoor enthusiasts have a lot to celebrate. For Laramie residents, our cup truly runneth over with access to public lands starting at the edge of town.
Trails and campgrounds don’t just appear, though. They are built and, once in place, need to be maintained. The vast open spaces often need some TLC to remedy both man-made and nature-caused problems.
Opportunities abound this Saturday for those wanting to put a little skin in the game and lend a hand to improve our public lands.
A major effort is offered through a collaboration of numerous nonprofit and federal and state agencies along with the University of Wyoming.
Ashley Quick, program and volunteer coordinator for Common Outdoor Ground, or COG, said this collaboration offers volunteers an opportunity to choose from a number of project sites on Pole Mountain and Pilot Hill.
“We will have three projects working on various campgrounds that need some TLC after the very busy summer,” Quick said. “We will also have a crew working on Pilot Hill. This is a very big volunteer day and offers a great opportunity for people to lend a hand to help on a number of different projects.”
Shelby Kennedy, project coordinator with the Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) Office at the University, is also involved with planning for the event. She said last year about 90 volunteers came out for the special day. That included UW students, faculty, staff, and Laramie community members coming solo or with various organizations.
“By volunteering on National Public Lands Day you can give back to the places that make Laramie an amazing place to live, work and recreate,” Kennedy said. “It also gives an appreciation for all the work that goes into maintaining these important resources.”
Volunteers meet from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Wyoming Union Ballroom on the second floor of the UW Student Union. Donuts will even be provided and, later in the day, lunch is offered as a thank you to all volunteers.
Kennedy said campus parking on Saturday will be free in any unreserved spaces in the Brown Zone parking lots around the Union. The closest lot is just north of Ivinson Avenue on 15th Street. There is also limited street parking.
Volunteers can carpool to the various project sites or drive on their own. Transportation will be available for University of Wyoming students. Instruction, gear, and tools will be provided at all sites. Volunteers need to bring a water bottle and work gloves if they have them. Wear closed-toe shoes, long pants, and come prepared for whatever weather Mother Nature dishes out. The forecast looks quite good for a day outside.
Volunteers are asked to register ahead of time to allow for lunch planning. Registration is on the COG website (commonoutdoorground.org) or via SLCE on the University of Wyoming website.
For those looking for other activities, Wyoming State Parks is holding National Public Lands Days community clean-up events at many of their locations, including the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Park and Curt Gowdy State Park.
The Territorial Prison’s family clean-up and nature hike goes from 10-11 a.m. The event focuses on cleaning behind the main prison, along the nature trail and Frontier Town. Meet on the lawn next to the Visitor Center to pick up trash bags and gloves.
Curt Gowdy’s Community Clean-up meets at the Camp Russell day use shelter and runs from 9 a.m.-Noon. Get trash bags, gloves and pickers at the shelter. Volunteers will be assigned a location to clean-up, focusing on areas around Granite Reservoir, Crystal Reservoir and along the Hidden Falls Trail. A guided hike is offered at 1 p.m. to enjoy the clean-up efforts and learn about Leave No Trace and good land stewardship with a Park Ranger on the Stone Temple Trail.
In addition, entry at all Wyoming State Parks is free for the day to encourage residents to enjoy our many federal and state lands in the region.