...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...through 1PM today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427,
428, 429, 430, AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 4
The Wind River Dancers return to the Archeology Fair this year, giving a performance from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the even being held at the Wyoming Terriorial Prison State Historical Site.
There’s a chance to smash rocks, dig in the dirt, form pots out of mud and throw pointy sticks through the air. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who likes to get a little dirty and try their hand at new things.
Or maybe listening to music and watching others perform is more your cup of tea. No matter your preference, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Archeology Fair.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie comes alive Saturday with a step back in time to both historic and prehistoric times. The fair is put on by the Office of the Wyoming State Archeologist and the State Historic Preservation Office, along with numerous other state and federal agencies.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site and is free and open to the public.
Amanda Castaneda, Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month coordinator at the State Historic Preservation Office, said there is plenty for the family to enjoy throughout the day.
“The Archaeology Fair is an exciting event that allows people of all ages to connect with and learn about various aspects of Wyoming history,” Castaneda said. “This is the biggest public event that we put on as part of Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month and has become a much-beloved annual celebration that is both educational and fun.”
While many of the booths are hands-on, others are more show-and-tell such as one featuring David Osmundsen demonstrating traditional 19th century blacksmithing.
Osmundsen runs a blacksmith school in Buffalo that attracts students from across the country and even internationally. It is one of the few schools available where students can learn traditional blacksmithing methods.
One of the guest speakers, Willie LeClair, is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe of the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. LeClair has a colorful background that includes bull riding, rodeo announcing, cattle ranching and Native American ceremonial dancing. LeClair will give presentations on Native American spirituality and traditional dance hourly beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Casteneda said one of the new activities this year is yucca processing. Yucca is a stiff succulent prairie plant sometimes referred to as Spanish bayonet. Participants work with yucca leaves to extract its fiber and make cordage.
Also new this year are performances by the Twaynes, a father-son group that will play throughout the event. This fiddle-guitar duo plays a wide range of music from country, classical, Cajun and wild instrumentals.
“We also have an animal hide working demonstration that is very cool,” Casteneda said. “Visitors will get to see the process of working on animal hides, including the scraping, smoking and tanning of the hides.
“Also returning this year are the Wind River Dancers. It has been several years since they have been at the fair so we are thrilled to have them back to share their cultural traditions. They perform a variety of Indigenous dance traditions from 1 to 2 p.m.”
A popular activity every year is atlatl throwing. An atlatl looks like a very long arrow or spear attached to a stick. The stick has a notch or hook and the arrow or spear is placed in the notch. The thrower brings both the stick and spear to eye level, aiming at the target. Then, for the throw, the arm snaps forward to release the spear, but not the stick.
The result is that arrow or spear goes much faster and farther than if it thrown with a bare hand.
Whether it’s throwing an atlatl, digging in the dirt, listening to music or watching Native American traditional dance, the Archeology Fair really has something for everyone.