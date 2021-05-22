Bob Sexton loved shooting sports, wildlife and teaching kids, and he lived his life in support of those passions.
Not only did he donate his time and energy to multiple projects during the past decades, but he also set up a charitable remainder trust that named the Wyoming State 4-H Foundation, Wyoming Wildlife Foundation and National Rifle Association Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico, as its beneficiaries.
Daughter Janice Sexton carried out three donations of $280,000 to each entity in recent weeks, following Bob’s death in March.
“Even in hospice before he passed, he said, you need to make sure it gets done,” Janice said of the donations. “He set it up in such a way that once he passed it would just happen.”
Bob Sexton was born in 1929 in California and grew up on a family cattle and sheep ranch near Willows, California, with his parents and two siblings. He spent a few years working on sheep and cattle stations in Australia before eventually moving to Laramie with his wife, Louise, in the 1950s.
“He was a cowboy,” Janice said.
Bob passed the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s game warden exam in 1963 and spent 28 years with the department, including work as a damage control warden and law enforcement specialist.
He later donated his service firearms to the department, and they’re on display at the Laramie Region Office along with two sheep and two antelope he harvested.
He was a crack shot who became a five-time state champion and competed in shooting matches around the country. During his retirement years, he built his own guns, reloaded ammunition and even took up hunting with a black powder rifle.
“When he did something, he did it 100%,” Janice said.
He volunteered as a youth hunting instructor at the Whittington Center, an NRA facility with ranges for all types of shooting disciplines. He also took local 4-H youth on an annual trip to the center.
“He didn’t miss a year,” said Roy Kern, who leads the Albany County 4-H shooting sports program. “Bob went until four or five years ago.”
Bob taught hunter education, trained shooting sports leaders around the state, started a 4-H trip for first-time hunters and chaired the Wyoming State 4-H Foundation Board of Directors.
Bob and Louise volunteered together as instructors at Becoming an Outdoors Woman camps in Wyoming and New Mexico.
“He was so generous with everything he did,” Kern said.
Kern said Sexton’s donation would be used to purchase shooting supplies for 4-H participants such as ammunition and targets.
Craig Showalter, president of the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation, said Bob was a valuable resource as he was worked to launch the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame.
“I’m not sure where I would have looked to if it wasn’t for him,” Showalter said.
Showalter said Bob’s donation would fund the foundation’s endowment.
“It will be used to make grants in perpetuity for youth- and wildlife-related activities, forever and ever and ever,” he said. “I know that was important to him.”
Janice said her father built the charitable trust with funds from the sale of the family ranch in California in the early 1990s.
“Even in his passing, he continued to give,” she said.