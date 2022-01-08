I look out through my rose-colored glasses. In this case they are goggles, but the effect is the same: the outdoors looks bright and clear.
Donning ski goggles is the final touch to fend off the cold on my daily hour-long foray to the prairie with my Australian shepherd, Dobby. The temperature is in single digits while the breeze puts the wind chill well below zero. It’s very much in the deep freeze, but with a clear, blue sky.
I enjoy being out in winter weather, but I hate being cold.
The key to enjoying a Wyoming winter is clothing and gear. It’s not a set formula for everyone. Some people tend to have an inner furnace that keeps them warmer, while others feel their fingers go numb at the slightest drop in mercury.
The past couple weeks challenged my clothing and gear choices as I headed out the door daily with Dobby. Others I saw out and about had the same duty: getting outside with a furry friend who is unaffected by the weather.
I have one thing going for me. I’ve been doing this a long time. My clothing arsenal is fairly extensive. Dialing in what to wear as temperatures vary and the wind kicks up is a matter of trial and adjustment. If something doesn’t work one day, I try something different the next. When temperatures really drop, I dig to the bottom of the gear bin for those items I rarely use, except when it gets really, really cold.
On New Year’s Day, I missed the mark. By the time I got home after an hour on the prairie, one hand was completely numb and and my toes went through a painful thawing-out period.
Next day, I made some modifications. I dug out my stash of disposable hand and toe warmers. Just open them up and the chemical ingredients react with air and, like magic, they heat up. These typically last at least six hours, but if your outing is much shorter, just put them in a sealed plastic bag when you’re done. That restricts the air. They can be used again the next day until the chemical reaction quits working.
Next is my hat with faux-fir lining and Velcro to fasten under my chin. Head and ears are fully covered.
As the day before, I included my extra-long neck warmer, my fleece-lined and wind-resistant pants and a base upper layer of some fancy wicking material topped by a semi-thick fleece shirt. My winter coat protects against the wind and, with minimal bulk, has down insulation to keep my torso plenty warm.
The final addition to keep my face nearly covered are the goggles. I rarely wear these for a walk, but this time I was all set to take on Old Man Winter.
It worked great. Dobby ran and checked his p-mail, while I walked in the brisk breeze out on the open prairie. It was win-win.
For those new to being outdoors this time of year, especially when temperatures drop and winds increase, I offer a few pointers.
First, think about the level of exertion involved. My clothing choices for prairie walking, cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, snowshoeing and snowbiking all differ.
For cross-country skiing, snowbiking and running, sweat is a significant factor. The bottom layer next to the skin needs to wick that sweat away. Stay completely away from cotton clothing. Once wet, cotton keeps the moisture next to the skin. If you stop or slow down, chill sets in immediately.
Downhill skiing has unique needs with good physical exertion followed by sitting on a chairlift fully exposed to the elements. That takes a little more trial and error to figure out the best clothing formula.
For all these activities, minimize bulkiness. Nobody wants to head out the door looking like Mikey in “A Christmas Story.” Dialing in to be able to move, yet stay warm is the key.
A friend reminded me that when you find that piece of winter clothing that really works, there’s a tendency to use it so often it wears out. Invariably, getting an identical replacement is impossible since that make or model is typically no longer in production.
When first starting out, dressing for the cold can get expensive. On the plus side, though, if you stick with it for a long time, you’ll eventually also amass a rather extensive winter clothing selection and be ready for whatever winter delivers.
It’s great to find a way to enjoy the cold, without being cold.