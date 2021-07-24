The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative has been underway for more than six years, and efforts to bolster the namesake herd that resides in the mountains west of Laramie continue.
During a meeting Thursday night, Game and Fish biologists gave an overview of recent efforts to improve habitat, address chronic wasting disease and improve population estimates.
Through the initiative, management agencies and cooperating partners have been focusing on growing the herd size and improving the experience for hunters since about 2015. The Sheep Mountain mule deer herd includes hunt areas 61 and 74-77 and occupies an area from the Colorado border in the south to Hanna in the north.
The Sheep Mountain initiative is a big-picture effort undertaken in conjunction with similar work on other herds around the state. Mule deer populations have been in decline for decades, prompting the creation of the statewide Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative. The goal is to bolster and stabilize herd numbers by working with the public, private landowners, federal agencies and conservation groups.
Perhaps the biggest impact to the Sheep Mountain mule deer herd in the last year was the Mullen Fire, which burned more than 176,000 acres last fall.
Habitat managers are already working to mitigate the spread of cheatgrass in the burn area, which happens quickly following fires. Habitat biologist Ryan Amundson said scientists have mapped the most likely areas for cheatgrass to proliferate — south-facing slopes with steep terrain — and have begun spraying herbicide to help prevent germination this fall.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 10,000 acres had been treated in the Platte Valley, with the Woods Landing area scheduled for treatment next year.
Amundson said the department is using an herbicide called Rejuvra that has shown promising results.
“It’s lying in wait and ready, and it will work as cheatgrass tries to germinate in the fall,” he said.
The goal of treatments is to give native grasses a head start in burn areas.
“A healthy, vigorous system should be able to combat a noxious weed invasion,” he said.
As part of the treatment project, scientists with the U.S. Forest Service, Game and Fish, U.S. Geological Survey and Colorado State University plan to monitor about 130 plots in the Platte River drainage for species variety and cheatgrass prevalence over the next couple years.
“We don’t want that cheatgrass to run away from us,” he said.
Elsewhere within the Sheep Mountain herd unit, wildlife managers have continued efforts to convert woven wire fencing to wildlife-friendly fencing, which has smooth wires and allows big game to cross over or under.
On the east side of Sheep Mountain, two miles of fencing was replaced in a habitat with a lot of pronghorn and mule deer traffic.
“It’s great to see those deer leaking through that now,” Amundson said.
Game and Fish has done some brush mowing on the Wick Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Interstate 80 and is planning a prescribed burn this fall, both with the goal of encouraging habitat regeneration on crucial winter range.
Game and Fish is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service to complete more habitat initiatives as part of the Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project, or LaVA, such as aspen enhancement.
“We’re feeling pretty good about that relationship,” Amundson said.
Meanwhile, a two-year collaring study concluded in 2019 and a three-year collaring study is now underway, with the goal of identifying migration corridors and migration barriers.
Biologist Lee Knox said collar data and aerial population surveys show that most mule deer in the area spend the winter near Jelm, Sheep Mountain, Cooper Cove and the Medicine Bow River.
“We really don’t have deer wintering outside of what we know as winter range,” he said.
Knox said the actual herd size is possibly about 3,000-5,000 deer, based on an aerial sightability study conducted last winter, but fawn production and buck ratios remain steady.
Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in the area, driven by older bucks, in which it has the highest prevalence.
Game and Fish has stepped up its monitoring efforts recently in order to gather statistically valid estimates of prevalence in the state, which will drive management decisions.
Knox said the Sheep Mountain herd has an infection rate of about 9%. As that rate increases in a herd, a couple management options include reducing the number of older bucks on the landscape and initiating a doe harvest in order to monitor the prevalence in doe populations.
“Those are the best tools that we have right now,” he said.
Amundson is planning a field trip from 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 7, which will include stops to look at the Mullen Fire burn area and the 2018 Badger Creek Fire burn area, where beneficial regeneration is already happening. To RSVP for the tour, contact Amundson at 307-331-0787.