Boomerang Writer
The trail network at Happy Jack has something for everyone, even in the winter.
Thanks to Laramie BikeNet, more than 11 miles of single-track trails — separate from the groomed Nordic ski trails — are available for snowshoers, runners and cyclists.
For the last few years, the club has packed and groomed the single-track multi-use trails using a piece of equipment known as a utility task machine, sold under the brand name SnowDog.
A SnowDog looks like a lawnmower sitting atop a continuous track, and it’s smaller and lighter than a snowmobile. The operator is pulled from behind while standing on a grooming implement.
They’re designed for low-speed, utilitarian winter travel, and they have become a popular option for cutting single-track trails through snow. The mechanically-packed trails are about 24 inches wide and solid enough for foot traffic and cyclists.
In collaboration with Medicine Bow Nordic Association, BikeNet grooms the trail system about once a week throughout the winter.
To keep the grooming program up and running, a namesake fatbike race is set for the trail system this month.
The Snow Dawg is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 23 starting at the Happy Jack Trailhead. Participation is open to BikeNet members and registration is free, but donations will be accepted to support the grooming program.
“The focus of this event is to bring people together from Laramie and southeast Wyoming for a fun, semi-competitive event as a community-building activity for winter cyclists,” said Rico Vercoe, race director and BikeNet president.
The event is formatted as an enduro-style stage race. There will be five timed stages — two climbs and three descents — with casual, nontimed transfers between stages. The entire loop is about 11 miles, and participants also can opt for an untimed fun ride.
“It’s the only race of its kind in the region that is a winter bike race,” Vercoe said.
The race is being staged with COVID-19 precautions in mind. Riders will start in 1-minute intervals to maintain distancing throughout the ride.
Prizes will be awarded for the fastest male and female climber, fastest descender and fastest overall.
After a slow start to the winter season, the trails are in good shape thanks to heavy snowfall over the past two weeks.
“There’s 4-8 inches of base on the trails now,” Vercoe said.
To keep the trails in good shape, runners and cyclists should avoid using them following a snowfall until they’ve been groomed. However, skiers and snowshoers are encouraged to jump on the trails right away after it snows to help get them packed.
When the trails are soft or snow is recent, cyclists should use the lowest possible tire pressure to avoid making ruts.
“Rutting can be a safety hazard and reduces the user experience for not only other bikers, but other users, such as runners and skiers,” Vercoe said.
Registration for the Snow Dawg is open through Wednesday at laramiebikenet.org.