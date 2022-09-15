The Medicine Bow National Forest will host its first monitoring field trip for its Landscape Vegetation Analysis project Sept. 29 in a daylong field trip open to the public.

In what’s planned to be the first of annual monitoring field trips will examine the Troublesome focus area where the Forest — in cooperation with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Mule Deer Foundation and Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District — recently completed 77 acres of shrub mowing to improve crucial big game winter range.

