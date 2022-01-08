Boomerang Writer
Anglers from across southeast Wyoming are set to converge on Curt Gowdy State Park this weekend in pursuit of cash prizes as they chase seven species in the park’s three reservoirs.
The 2022 Ice Fishing Tournament at Curt Gowdy is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration is $45 for adults and $25 for youth younger than 18, and the park’s day-use fee has been waived for tournament participants.
Director Merrill Bassett said the tournament is in its seventh year, with more than 500 anglers competing last year.
Competitors can fish at either Granite, Crystal or North Crow reservoirs, although ease of access may vary because of this week’s snowstorm.
“You can fish any of the lakes that you like,” Bassett said. “People have their preferences, how they think they can perform. There’s a big presence across all three lakes.”
Bassett said there wasn’t any ice on the reservoirs two weeks ago, but a string of below-freezing nights has resulted in 8-10 inches in most places. Each reservoir does have open water areas where water enters and drains.
“There is movement of water, and because of that there are open areas where people just have to be careful where they’re stepping,” he said. “Be aware of your surroundings. Drill a hole every so often to see how thick the ice is underneath you.”
The grand prize of the tournament is a $1,500 check, followed by $600 for second place and $400 for third. Size is measured by length plus girth.
There also are $5,500 worth of non-cash prizes for the largest fish of each of seven species found in the state park. Stag Arms, a firearms manufacturer that recently relocated to Cheyenne, has donated a tactical rifle.
Species categories include rainbow and cutthroat trout, brown trout, perch, tiger muskie, brook trout, splake and sucker.
Tiger muskies are a sterile hybrid that were introduced into North Crow Reservoir in 2015 to help reduce the number of white suckers and longnose suckers, which compete with rainbow trout.
Tiger muskies are reputed to be a tough catch, and they must be at least 36 inches long to be harvested. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reported netting muskies that big during its annual surveys this year.
“If anybody catches one of those fish, they win the tournament,” Bassett joked.
He encouraged families to participate, as the reservoirs are stocked annually with rainbow trout that are easy to catch with the right setup.
“We love to have the next generation learn to fish, so we support that,” he said.
Visit wyofishtourney.com for more information.