Regional Overview
The early September heat wave persists a little longer, but comes to an end starting Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically. Daytime highs could drop 20 to 30 degrees on Friday and Saturday. There could be some snow in the high country to the north, particularly in the Bighorn Mountains. This hint of Fall is short-lived this time around, though, with a rebound by Sunday. It is the start of the yo-yo season, but September is always a month where the weather can throw in a few surprises. We know to get out and enjoy the great weather before the next little dip, and this weekend looks like a little dip followed by a quick rebound.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow. There is still a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. Typically, they dissipate as temperatures drop, so that could come soon. This is also a great time of year to enjoy the hiking and biking trails.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Spawn sacs
Magnum eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Scuds
Chironomids
Wooly buggers
Leech patterns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: For those looking for a quick outing to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing well and should get even better as temperatures cool.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is lively. Moss can be a hassle, so good aim is needed when casting. The action tends to pick up this time of year with the start of the brook trout spawning season. The aspen leaves are just starting to turn, but leaf-peeping season is on the way.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Grasshoppers
Renegade
Adams
Orange scuds
Lightning bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin, but Twin Buttes is the hot spot. It’s also quite good at Meebour. The action is on the slow side at Lake Hattie, but the salmon are coming closer to the shore and that action should pick up soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Rapalas
Blue fox vibrax
Hornbergs
Black leeches
Egg patterns
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is running low with the angling on the slow side. Look for hidden holes to find the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Pine squirrel leeches
Mason’s mouse
Copper Johns
Caddis nymphs
Thin mints
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Miracle mile peanut
Vanilla buggers
Bead head zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the North Platte River, but slow on the Encampment River. Flows on the North Platte are only 81 cubic feet per second at Northgate, and down to just 21 cfs on the Encampment.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Rapalas
Bead head prince nymphs
Tricos
Green drakes
Stonefly nymphs
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good with the flow at 2,500 cubic feet per second. The best action is with those out on boats. The flow is swift enough to make wade fishing tricky.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Mepps
Rapalas
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Pine squirrels
San Juan worms
Purple rock worms
Vanilla buggers
Tricos
Caddis
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, as is typical for this time of year. With the flow around 550 cubic feet per second, the wade fishing is good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Tricos
San Juan worms
Sparkle worms
Olive wooly buggers
Thin mints
Split foam backs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues, but it is a big reservoir with plenty of angling in areas where the bloom is absent. Water levels are low, but the boat ramp is still usable.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Powerbait
Cyclones
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Crayfish patterns
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The lake level is low, but that is typical this time of year. There’s still plenty of water thanks to the large size of the reservoir. The catching is on the slow side. The marina and Reno Cover boat ramps are open, but the Whiskey Gulch ramp is temporarily closed for repairs.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Spoons
Crank baits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good. Temperatures are warm, but the fish are still biting. Anglers report catching walleye, perch, crappie and bass. There’s something for everyone.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the results, but there should be decent action even in the middle of the day with the cooler temperatures later this week.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.2% full
Boysen: 89.1% full
Guernsey: 64.2% full
Glendo: 21.0% full
Grey Reef: 90.4% full
Keyhole: 63.9% full
Pathfinder: 30.4% full
Seminoe: 51.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 81 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 153 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 540 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,500 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 20 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 23 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 11 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.