Fishing report

Regional Overview

The early September heat wave persists a little longer, but comes to an end starting Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically. Daytime highs could drop 20 to 30 degrees on Friday and Saturday. There could be some snow in the high country to the north, particularly in the Bighorn Mountains. This hint of Fall is short-lived this time around, though, with a rebound by Sunday. It is the start of the yo-yo season, but September is always a month where the weather can throw in a few surprises. We know to get out and enjoy the great weather before the next little dip, and this weekend looks like a little dip followed by a quick rebound.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus