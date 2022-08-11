Fishing report

The heat is back on, but eases by the weekend as a monsoonal surge returns starting Friday and on through the weekend. It’s similar to the past weekend, with some areas getting moisture and others just nice cooling cloud cover. With the heat, the fishing action is in the doldrums most everywhere, especially in the middle of the day. Getting out early and late is the key. Those doing catch-and-release should avoid tossing a line in the heat of the day. The stress on the fish can be too much, with them not surviving after being caught and let go again. Meanwhile, it's that time of year for the annual Perseid meteor shower, peaking on the night of Aug. 11. Unfortunately the timing coincides with the full moon. This is another supermoon where the moon appears ever-so-slightly bigger and brighter.

