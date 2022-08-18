Regional Overview
After the drenching last weekend, the potential for rain eases at least until the end of the week. Temperatures cool slightly into the weekend, with an uptick in the potential for afternoon thunderstorms. This is the third weekend in a row where monsoonal conditions could increase thunderstorm possibilities. Keep an eye to the sky, since some of those showers can turn dangerous to those caught unaware in the backcountry. The flooding last Saturday in Laramie is proof that dark clouds can mean business.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is slow in the middle of the day, when the heat is on. Toss a line early or late in the day for the best action. With the slightly cooler weather by the weekend, the fishing could pick up. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther Martins
Small spinners
Woolly buggers
Renegades
Ants
Hornbergs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is hit or miss in the middle of the day, but good in the early mornings and evenings. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory has been posted for Sloans Lake, so be on the lookout for the algae growth along the shoreline.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the beaver ponds across the area. Take a hike to get to some of the more remote ponds for the best action and to find the ponds with less moss.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Ants
Beetles
Olive and orange scuds
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Zug bugs
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good in the mornings and evenings, but slow in the middle of the day. Anglers report lots of fish rising, but the catching is slow at Meebour. The action is good in the mornings and evenings at Twin Buttes and Lake Hattie. Cyanobacterial bloom advisories are in effect at Leazenby and Diamond lakes. These blooms can be harmful to dogs that might frolic in the water. While the fishing is fine, it might be prudent to avoid these areas if your outing includes a furry friend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Salmon eggs
Slender spoons
Bead head prince nymphs
Aggravators
Jumbo juju chironomids
Damselfly nymphs
San Juan worms
Egg patterns
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river remains low, and, with the warm weather, the water heats up during the day. Toss a line early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
UV leeches
Copper Johns
Bead head prince nymphs
San Juan worms
Pat’s rubber legs
Foam beetles
Pheasant tails
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The high country continues to offer excellent fishing with nice action throughout the day. Lake Owen is fishing well, while it’s slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Douglas Creek is also a hot spot. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory is in place at Miller Lake, and it is under investigation at Sheep Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Renegades
Timberline emergers
Lightning bugs
Foam ants
Stimulators
Hot head leeches
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: Flows on the upper reaches of the North Platte River are low. This provides excellent wade fishing, but avoid fishing in the heat of the day to reduce stress to the fish if you plan to catch and release. Watch for trico hatches in the mornings and caddis hatches in the evenings. The Encampment River is also running low. Fishing in the heat of the day should be avoided for those doing catch and release.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Trico spinners
Chubby Chernobyl
Elk hair caddis
Goldies
Thin mints
Red San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Parachute Adams
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The flow remains steady at 2,000 cubic feet per second. The action is good to very good. Weeds can be a problem. Having good aim when casting is needed. Look for trico hatches in the mornings, and then caddis and mayflies coming off in the evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Copper rib RS2s
PMD nymphs
Pine squirrel leeches
Parachute Adams
Theo’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Flossy worms
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The flow is down to 500 cubic feet per second, while the fishing action gets mixed reviews. There’s more elbowroom than at Grey Reef, though, for those looking to escape the crowds.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Caddis
Midges
Rock worms
Hothead leeches
San Juan worms
Scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action early and late in the day. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory continues for the reservoir. Avoid contact with water in areas where the algae are dense. The Sugarloaf Fire continues to burn 22 miles northeast of the reservoir and, as of the start of the week, it is 60% contained. Very little smoke has been reported recently for this fire.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level continues its annual drop, but it’s a big reservoir with plenty of angling. Boats can launch at Whiskey Gulch low water, Reno Cover low water, and the Marina boat ramps. The fishing is slow with the heat, but should improve once it cools. The mountain bike trails are in excellent shape for those looking for a change of pace from fishing.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Crank baits
Jigging spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good, and is best early and late. The fishing should pick up with the cooler weather.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.2% full
Boysen: 92.5% full
Guernsey: 61.9% full
Glendo: 43.4% full
Grey Reef: 89.4% full
Keyhole: 66.6% full
Pathfinder: 39.3% full
Seminoe: 53.8% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 184 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 300 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 542 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,966 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 73 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 44 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 19 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elk Horn, Indian Point and Bennett Hill.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.