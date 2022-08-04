Regional Overview
In typical August fashion, the heat is on. The daily cycle includes clouds gathering by the afternoon as thundershowers crop up late in the day. The week began slightly cooler but temperatures eased back up right away. Increased precipitation chances also continue, and could be rather significant by the weekend.
Concerns increase in the mountains, especially in areas of the Mullen burn scar where the vegetation is less able to prevent flash flooding. Another hazard that crops up this time of year is the occurrence of cyanobacterial blooms. These algal blooms can be harmful to both people and animals, although they don’t bother fish. Current bloom advisories in southeast Wyoming are issued for Diamond Lake, Granite Reservoir, Leasenby Lake, Saratoga Lake, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 and Toltec Reservoir.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but slower at North Crow. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory is issued for Granite Reservoir. Avoid contact with water in areas where the algae bloom is dense and forms scums.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmasters (gold blades)
Prince nymphs
Mosquitoes
Copper Johns
Pheasant tails
Scuds
Sloan's and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is still on the slow side in the middle of the day, but not bad early and late. The catfish action picked up at Sloan’s Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, although moss growth is a problem on the shallower ponds. The deeper ponds offer great brook trout action where the fish may not be big, but they make up for their lack of size by their high numbers and feisty fight.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Olive and orange scuds
Olive hare’s ears
Prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Yellow humpies
Royal wulff
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin. The best action at Lake Hattie is via boat with anglers hauling in large rainbows as well as some brown trout, kokanee salmon and perch. The action is slow at Gelatt, but fairly lively at Twin Buttes and Meebour.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Chartreuse powerbait
Panther martins
Damselfly nymphs
Pheasant tails
Goddard caddis
Stimulators
Partridge caddis
Hornbergs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is low, but the fishing is good when there’s cloud cover to cool things off.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Flack back pheasant tails
Cicadas
Grasshoppers
Foam beetles
Halfbacks
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is excellent across the Medicine Bow Mountains. The action is good at Lake Owen and also for those out in boats at Rob Roy Reservoir. Creeks and streams are also fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Royal trude
Royal wulff
Red and black foam ants
Flying ants
Foam beetles
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The flow is down to 233 cubic feet per second at Northgate, which is slightly higher than this time last year. These low levels offer excellent dry fly action with pale morning duns and hatches of tricos and midges. The Encampment River is also low, but there is decent angling in the mornings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Stonefly nymphs
Pale morning dun nymphs
Copper Johns
Flashback pheasant tails
Foam beetles
Antron caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing remains very good with the flow steady at 3,000 cubic feet per second. While there is excellent blue-winged olive mayfly action, the fish are picky. Bring a good assortment of flies to find something that works.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pale morning dun nymphs
Yellow Sallies
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
Halo midges
Goddard caddis
Red copper Johns
Trico spinners
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The action is on the slow side, but anglers report plenty of elbowroom. Aim for the water edges and slow water for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Blue-winged olives
Rock worms
Scuds
San Juan worms
Parachute Adams
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with the best action in the evenings. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory was issued for the reservoir for the third year in a row. Avoid contact with water in areas where the algae are dense and forms scums.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good while the catfish action is very good. The water level is easing back up following the completion of the annual downstream silt run.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crankbaits
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good early and late but slow in the middle of the day. The reservoir is fairly popular on the weekends. Get there early if you plan to camp overnight.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action is slow. Catfish fishers continue to do well, especially near the dam.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 93.7% full
Guernsey: 57.5% full
Glendo: 52.3% full
Grey Reef: 89.3% full
Keyhole: 68.3% full
Pathfinder: 44.9% full
Seminoe: 53.5% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 233 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 414 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 540 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 3,002 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 95 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 49 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: unavailable
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elk Horn.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.