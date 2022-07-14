Fishing report

Regional Overview

After a cool start to the week, that front moved out quickly with the heat returning and notching up through the weekend. This summertime heat will be the norm for a while now. Thunderstorms increase through the weekend and early next week as well. The occasional rain shower is about the only cooling factor, so they are certainly welcome as long as they come without big wind and hail. As temperatures rise and water levels continue to drop, get out early or late in the day to minimize stress to the fish if you plan to catch and release.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs with the best action being reported at Crystal Reservoir. When the heat is on, toss a line early or later in the day for the best action. The mountain biking and hiking trails are in excellent shape for those wanting to take a break from casting a line and test their skill on the single-track paths.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Kastmasters (rainbow pattern)

Panther Martins (gold and silver blades)

Grasshoppers

Renegades

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing picked up at the two town lakes, but get out early or arrive late in the day for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Panther martins

Adams

Halfbacks

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The brook trout action is quite good and access is very good across the Pole Mountain area. Plan to hike to get to the best fishing and to avoid the crowds. This area is a busy place this time of year, especially on weekends.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Parachute Adams

Renegades

Flying ants

Elk hair caddis

Red foam ant

Grasshoppers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing remains good across the basin with the best action at Twin Buttes and Meebour. It’s a bit slower at Lake Hattie but anglers report catching some nice ones there, making the wait worth it. Damsel fly hatches continue. In the evenings damsel nymph patterns are the hot ticket.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Roostertail spinners

Panther Martins (gold or silver blades)

Nightcrawlers

Damselfly nymphs

Hornbergs

Goddard caddis

Hare’s ears

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The flows are down, making excellent wade fishing. However, with the flow already low, get out now before the water warms too much.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

UV leeches

Hot head leech

Halfbacks

Adams

Flying ants

Beetles

Grasshoppers

Golden stoneflies

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Hikers report there’s still quite a bit of mud and lingering snow up high. Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are popular on the weekend. Get out during the week if you prefer more solitude. Bring the bug juice since the mosquitoes are out in force. As of this past weekend the campground at Lake Owen opened, thanks to volunteers from Common Outdoor Ground.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Royal wulff

Elk hair caddis

Renegades

Parachute Adams

Zug bugs

Flying ants

Foam beetles

Red foam ants

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good along the upper North Platte River as the river flow continues to drop. Get in on the action before the water gets too warm. The Encampment River is also down and is best to fish early and late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Tricos

Pale morning duns

Humpies

Grasshoppers

Partridge caddis

Elk hair caddis

Copper Johns

Parachute Adams

Ants

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing action is very good to excellent. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket in the afternoons. Trico hatches mean some great action by mid-morning with the fish rising.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rocky Mountain caddis

Trico split foam back

Grasshoppers

Black barbed wires

Bionic midges

Halo midge

Red San Juan worms

Rock worms

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good with some large fish being caught. The flow decreased to 550 cubic feet per second, making it much easier to wade and cast a line. Use caution, though, because water levels fluctuate quickly based on downstream needs.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Brown San Juan worms

Amber scuds

Black hot head leeches

Flashback pheasant tails

Halfbacks

Grasshoppers

Copper Johns

Barbed wires

Platte River specials

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good, but is best when casting from a boat rather than from the bank. Anglers have been catching some large fish, although it can require some patience.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Rapala shad raps

Tasmanian devils

Bead head prince nymphs

Thin mints

Crayfish patterns

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. It’s that time of year when the reservoir level drops due to the silt run that drastically drops the water level at Guernsey Reservoir. Release of Glendo water to refill Guernsey Reservoir starts July 25 with boating possible at Guernsey Reservoir beginning July 27.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (silver, gold and burnt orange blades)

Dragging jigs with leeches

Cranks

Rapala spinners (countdown, perch patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The catfish angling is good, while the walleye action is on the slow side.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good, but get out early or late for the best results.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Jigging and worm harnesses

Nightcrawlers

Stink baits (for catfish)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 97.4% full

Guernsey: 5.1% full

Glendo: 75.6% full

Grey Reef: 91.3% full

Keyhole: 70.5% full

Pathfinder: 55.9% full

Seminoe: 53.7% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 396 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 892 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 540 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,001 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 109 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 88 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 71 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

