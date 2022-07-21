Fishing report

Regional Overview

The heat is on this week. Chances for thundershowers are reduced for a couple days, but could tick back up again by the weekend. Today is a repeat of Wednesday, with temperatures quite toasty. There’s a chance for thundershowers today, and that cooling cloud cover is even more likely over the weekend. To toss a line, get out early before temperatures rise and the fish head for deeper and cooler water.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: Anglers report good action in the early morning and again by late afternoon and evening. With all the mountain bike and hiking trails, there’s plenty to do in addition to tossing a line. Fish in the morning and evenings, then hit the trails to hike or bike in the middle of the day, if you don’t mind a little sweat.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Small spinners such as Panther Martins

Renegades

Prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Royal coachman

Grasshoppers

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The town lakes are good in the mornings and evenings; it gets pretty slow in the middle of the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: It’s that time of year when the smaller beaver ponds tend to slow down, and moss buildup makes it important to have good aim when casting. Still, the brook trout are active and hungry, with the best action in the mornings and evenings. Those ponds with deeper water are the best bet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Prince nymphs

Hare’s ears

Pheasant tails

Copper Johns

Elk hair caddis

Adams

Beetles

Ants

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the basin. The best action is at Twin Buttes and Meebour, while it’s also pretty good at Leasenby. It has picked up at Alsop. The fishing is best from boats at Lake Hattie, with anglers bringing in trout, as well as a few kokanee salmon.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Thomas buoyants

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Chironomids

Thin mints

Hothead leeches

Renegades

Laramie River

HHH

The buzz: The river continues to drop, and the fishing is good, with evening and morning dry fly action. As the water warms up, avoid tossing a line in the middle of the day, especially if planning to catch and release. The added stress of being caught could prove fatal to the fish.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Pale morning duns

Stoneflies

Prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Halfbacks

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The action is good to excellent across the Medicine Bow Mountains, from the lower elevations on up to the highest lakes, such as the Gap or Sheep lakes. Expect some slogging through mud yet on the high trails, but they are clearing quickly. Heading to the higher elevations is an excellent option to escape the heat, and the fishing window broadens, thanks to the cooler temperatures.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Hothead leeches

Royal wulff

Bead head prince nymphs

Ants

Beetles

Zug bugs

Hare’s ears

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The upper reaches of the North Platte River are fishing well, with the water flow down considerably from earlier in the season. Get out now before the water warms and the fishing slows.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Brown trout rooster tail

Elk hair caddis

Thin mints

Pat’s rubber legs

Yellow sally nymphs

Copper Johns

Halfbacks

Ants

Beetles

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to excellent, with some great dry fly action for those willing to get started early. Moss is staring to appear in the upper reaches, making casting tricky. The water level remains steady around 3,000 cubic feet per second. The river is crowded, especially on weekends.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Thomas spoons

Kastmasters

Sparkle worms

Otter eggs

Pine squirrel leeches

Tasmanian devils

Hothead leeches

Pine squirrels

Grasshoppers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile is flowing clear, and the action is good to very good. It’s that time of year when grasshoppers are a good bet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Rooster tails

Grasshoppers

Blue-winged olives

Wooly buggers

Bead-head nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Parachute Adams

Orange blossom specials

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is hit or miss, but the best action is late in the afternoon to evening. Those fishing from boats are having better luck, compared to those casting from the bank.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Cyclones

Slender spoons

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is very good to excellent. The annual silt run with the lowering of Guernsey Reservoir is nearly over for this year, with the release of water from Glendo Reservoir to refill Guernsey Reservoir starting July 25. Boats can get out the reservoir starting July 27.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Crankbaits

Hawk Springs

The buzz: The action is slow, especially with the annual uptick in other recreational activities that can interfere with those tossing a line.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Night crawlers with worm harnesses

Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The action is slow in the middle of the day, but good in the relative cool of the morning and evening.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 97.1% full

Guernsey: 3.4% full

Glendo: 72.0% full

Grey Reef: 90.8% full

Keyhole: 70.3% full

Pathfinder: 53.9% full

Seminoe: 53.8% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 324 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 531 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 540 cfs

North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,995 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 69 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 82 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 46 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

