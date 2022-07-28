Regional Overview
After the heat of last week, the enhanced chance of showers and some cooler temperatures this week is a relief. Those showers pick up Thursday and Friday with temperatures pleasantly cooler. The more concentrated showers are to the south and east of Wyoming, but southeast Wyoming will still benefit from the increased moisture period. Keep an eye to the sky since there is still the potential for significant thunderstorms with hail and very heavy rain. This is especially true for Thursday afternoon east of the Continental Divide. Otherwise, enjoy the cool period with heat returning next week.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: Anglers report good action in the early morning and again starting in late afternoon. The best angling is reported at Granite Reservoir, while it is slower at Crystal and North Crow.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther Martins
Powerbait
Renegades
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Grasshoppers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The town lakes are fair to good in the mornings and evenings. The action slows down in the middle of the day, as is typical this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but moss is a bit of a problem in some of the smaller ponds. The best fishing is in the hidden beaver ponds off the beaten track. The Epic mountain bike race will be held Saturday, mostly in the Happy Jack Area, but also on other paths in the vicinity. With over 350 participants, it will be a busy place. Yield to – and cheer on – cyclists if you see them pedaling by.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Prince nymphs
Hare’s ears
Pheasant tails
Copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Adams
Beetles
Ants
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The lakes are popular this time of year. The best action is at Meebour for those going for quantity, while the bigger fish at a somewhat slower pace are at Twin Buttes. Anglers at Diamond Lake reported catching a few fish, but they had to work at it. Leazenby Lake is currently under a cyanobacterial bloom advisory. Also known as blue-green algae, these blooms can be harmful, especially to pets, although they don’t harm the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Thomas buoyants
Nightcrawlers
Damsel flies
Chironomids
Water boatmen
Scuds
Hornbergs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is low, but anglers are doing well in the cool of the mornings or once the clouds roll in for the afternoon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Copper Johns
Thin mints
Halfbacks
Hothead leeches
Woolly buggers
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is very good to excellent in the Snowy Range. Anglers report very good fishing at Lake Owen, with some decent catching as well. Rob Roy Reservoir is fishing well for those out in boats. Douglas Creek has some hot action for those casting from the bank or wading into the creek.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Royal wulff
Beetles
Zug bugs
Hare’s ears
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The river flow continues to drop, and the fishing is slow, especially in the heat of the day. The Encampment River is low, and the fishing is good early and late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Elk hair caddis
Posse bugger
Bead head prince nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Copper Johns
Bead head pheasant tails
Midge patterns
Hare’s ears
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with the best action early in the day. Moss makes casting tricky, especially in the upper reaches.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Thomas spoons
Kastmaters
Hothead leeches
Pine squirrels
Grasshoppers
Pat’s rubber legs
Zebra midges
Caddis
Blue-winged olive patterns
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile continues to fish well with the flow around 500 cubic feet per second. That makes for easier wade-fishing, although flows can change with downstream water needs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Grasshoppers
Pat’s rubber legs
Rock worms
San Juan worms
Midges
Sparkle worms
Copper Johns
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with the best action late and early in the day. Those fishing from boats are having more luck than those casting from the bank. The Sugarloaf fire, reported June 25, is 22 miles northeast of the reservoir.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Cyclones
Scuds
Hothead leeches
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing continues to be quite good. Water levels decreased recently due to the annual silt run with the lowering of Guernsey Reservoir. Following the annual silt run, water from Glendo Reservoir refills Guernsey Reservoir. Once that is completed this weekend, the water level will stabilize at Glendo.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crankbaits
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The action is slow, but anglers report some success in the mornings before the other recreational activity takes off.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Night crawlers with worm harnesses
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The action is pretty slow in the middle of the day, but it picks up quite nicely in the mornings and evenings.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.7% full
Boysen: 95.2% full
Guernsey: 3.9% full
Glendo: 62.9% full
Grey Reef: 90.2% full
Keyhole: 69.2% full
Pathfinder: 48.6% full
Seminoe: 53.7% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 373 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 444 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 542 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 3,005 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 95 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 95 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 46 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.