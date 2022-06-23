Regional Overview
It is officially summer with the passing of the summer solstice on Tuesday. With that comes the more traditional weather pattern for this time of year. That means keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons for thunderstorms and hold on to your hat when breezes pick up later in the day. The flooding in Yellowstone is in stark contrast to the lack of moisture in southeast Wyoming. The rivers and creeks are high, even in southeast Wyoming, but nothing like what is happening in the northwest corner of the state. The occasional thundershowers are welcome in this part of the state, and those are expected to increase through the weekend.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The reservoirs are looking very good, and the fishing is going quite well at all three reservoirs. This area is especially suited to young anglers looking to land their first fish using a bobber and worm.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Mepps (red and white blades)
Panther martins (gold and silver blades)
Renegades
Mosquitoes
Pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve at these lakes that make for a handy outing early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is excellent for those hoping to catch plenty of frisky brook trout. Hiking to some of the more hidden beaver ponds is the best bet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Orange scuds
Zug bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Hare’s ears
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good across the basin, but remember the mosquito repellent. The little buggers are coming out in force with the warmer weather. As temperatures tick back up, expect the fish to head for deeper, and cooler, water during the heat of the day. The best angling on hot days is in the mornings and evenings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Leeches
Callibaetis
Egg patterns
Goddard caddis
Renegades
Hornbergs
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
H
The buzz: The river is high, making for tough angling. The peak appears to be over, though, so water levels should ease, and the water will begin to clear. Once that happens, the fishing should turn back on.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Flashback pheasant tail nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Yellow sallies
Parachute Adams
Gray drakes
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good at Lake Owen, but slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. There’s still ice on the lakes at the highest elevations, but open water is appearing, making it possible to toss a line along the lake edges. Those wanting to hike up high, such as the Lakes Trail along the base of Medicine Bow Peak, should wait a while longer, since the trails are still snow-covered, making for some wet slogging. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake, and there has been no report at Cinnabar Park or North French Creek. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 19 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 21 inches of snow, a decrease of 8 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rainbow trout daredevils
Parachute Adams
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Orange scuds
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Olive and black buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H½
The buzz: The flow of the North Platte River at Northgate, near the state line, is still gushing, but has eased slightly down to 1,610 cubic feet per second, which is still quite high. Similarly, the Encampment River went from 1,810 cfs last week to 949 cfs now. Angling is tough in both rivers and associated tributaries.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Elk caddis
Sparkle worms
San Juan worms
Pat’s rubber legs
Squirmy worms
Copper Johns
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The flow bumped up to around 2,500 cubic feet per second, compared to 2,000 cfs a week ago. The fishing is good, but the increased flow makes wade fishing more of a challenge. Drift boats are a better option.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Gray RS2s
Analids
Sparkle worms
Otter eggs
Pine squirrel leeches
Squirmy worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with the flow steady around 1,500 cubic feet per second. Aim your line for the slower and deeper pools where the fish hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Egg patterns
Small nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Red flossy worms
Olive scuds
Halfbacks
Prince nymphs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, but the best action is early and late in the day. The water level is lower, as it was last year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Little cleos
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH½
The buzz: The bite is on for walleye. Anglers report excellent action, while also catching a few catfish and crappies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is a mixed bag, with the best action early or late in the day. Those going for catfish report steady action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (black blade with yellow flecks)
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up considerably, and should remain steady as temperatures warm again. Anglers also report catching quite a few bass and even some black crappie when out trolling from boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 93.6% full
Guernsey: 59.6% full
Glendo: 80.0% full
Grey Reef: 85.3% full
Keyhole: 71.7% full
Pathfinder: 65.3% full
Seminoe: 50.4% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 1,610 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 4,080 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,507 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,475 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 949 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 371 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 957 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.