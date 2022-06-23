Fishing report

Regional Overview

It is officially summer with the passing of the summer solstice on Tuesday. With that comes the more traditional weather pattern for this time of year. That means keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons for thunderstorms and hold on to your hat when breezes pick up later in the day. The flooding in Yellowstone is in stark contrast to the lack of moisture in southeast Wyoming. The rivers and creeks are high, even in southeast Wyoming, but nothing like what is happening in the northwest corner of the state. The occasional thundershowers are welcome in this part of the state, and those are expected to increase through the weekend.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The reservoirs are looking very good, and the fishing is going quite well at all three reservoirs. This area is especially suited to young anglers looking to land their first fish using a bobber and worm.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Mepps (red and white blades)

Panther martins (gold and silver blades)

Renegades

Mosquitoes

Pheasant tails

Prince nymphs

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve at these lakes that make for a handy outing early or late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Halfbacks

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is excellent for those hoping to catch plenty of frisky brook trout. Hiking to some of the more hidden beaver ponds is the best bet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Orange scuds

Zug bugs

Bead head prince nymphs

Hot head leeches

Hare’s ears

Orange and olive buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good across the basin, but remember the mosquito repellent. The little buggers are coming out in force with the warmer weather. As temperatures tick back up, expect the fish to head for deeper, and cooler, water during the heat of the day. The best angling on hot days is in the mornings and evenings.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Kastmasters

Leeches

Callibaetis

Egg patterns

Goddard caddis

Renegades

Hornbergs

Damsel nymphs

Laramie River

H

The buzz: The river is high, making for tough angling. The peak appears to be over, though, so water levels should ease, and the water will begin to clear. Once that happens, the fishing should turn back on.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Flashback pheasant tail nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Yellow sallies

Parachute Adams

Gray drakes

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good at Lake Owen, but slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. There’s still ice on the lakes at the highest elevations, but open water is appearing, making it possible to toss a line along the lake edges. Those wanting to hike up high, such as the Lakes Trail along the base of Medicine Bow Peak, should wait a while longer, since the trails are still snow-covered, making for some wet slogging. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake, and there has been no report at Cinnabar Park or North French Creek. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 19 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 21 inches of snow, a decrease of 8 inches from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Rainbow trout daredevils

Parachute Adams

Elk hair caddis

Thin mints

Orange scuds

Hare’s ears

Zug bugs

Olive and black buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

The buzz: The flow of the North Platte River at Northgate, near the state line, is still gushing, but has eased slightly down to 1,610 cubic feet per second, which is still quite high. Similarly, the Encampment River went from 1,810 cfs last week to 949 cfs now. Angling is tough in both rivers and associated tributaries.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small spinners

Elk caddis

Sparkle worms

San Juan worms

Pat’s rubber legs

Squirmy worms

Copper Johns

Thin mints

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HH½

The buzz: The flow bumped up to around 2,500 cubic feet per second, compared to 2,000 cfs a week ago. The fishing is good, but the increased flow makes wade fishing more of a challenge. Drift boats are a better option.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Gray RS2s

Analids

Sparkle worms

Otter eggs

Pine squirrel leeches

Squirmy worms

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with the flow steady around 1,500 cubic feet per second. Aim your line for the slower and deeper pools where the fish hang out.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Egg patterns

Small nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Red flossy worms

Olive scuds

Halfbacks

Prince nymphs

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is quite good, but the best action is early and late in the day. The water level is lower, as it was last year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Little cleos

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HHH½

The buzz: The bite is on for walleye. Anglers report excellent action, while also catching a few catfish and crappies.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing is a mixed bag, with the best action early or late in the day. Those going for catfish report steady action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (black blade with yellow flecks)

Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)

Grayrocks

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up considerably, and should remain steady as temperatures warm again. Anglers also report catching quite a few bass and even some black crappie when out trolling from boats.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.8% full

Boysen: 93.6% full

Guernsey: 59.6% full

Glendo: 80.0% full

Grey Reef: 85.3% full

Keyhole: 71.7% full

Pathfinder: 65.3% full

Seminoe: 50.4% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 1,610 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 4,080 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,507 cfs

North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,475 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 949 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 371 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 957 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

