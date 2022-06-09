Regional Overview
Temperatures remain moderate for another few days and then really heat up by the weekend. There’s not much chance of precipitation except for late day thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures return early next week, creating some weather whiplash as temperatures go from near record highs Saturday to rather chilly by early next week. Now is a great time to get out before the mosquito onslaught that should start in the next week or two. When out and about, keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons. Areas east of the Continental Divide, especially along the Wyoming-Nebraska border, have the highest potential for thunderstorms, and some can get severe with wind and hail.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the best action at Crystal Reservoir. The mountain bike trails are now in prime riding condition. Check in at the Visitor Center for trail info and a map.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Blue Fox
Panther Martins
Scuds
Bead head peasant tails
Wooly buggers
Chironomids
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is hit or miss, but those using worms and Powerbait report good results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Mepps lures
Halfbacks
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good as roads and trails continue to dry. For those willing to hike, the beaver ponds off the beaten track offer not only solitude but some great brook trout action. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area are in good shape for those opting to hike, bike, or otherwise get out in a non-motorized mode.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Spawn sacs
Bead head prince nymphs
Red copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and improving across the basin, and should pick up even more with warmer temperatures. Lake Hattie is fishing very well, while some nice lunkers are being caught at Twin Buttes. There’s more action, but smaller fish at Meeboer. Alsop and Gelatt are doing quite well with some larger trout being caught.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Leaches
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive scuds
Hothead leeches
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river flow decreased to 415 cubic feet per second from 530 cfs a week ago. Compare this to the 800 cfs last year at this time and 1,100 cfs two years ago. With the lower flow, the fishing is good to very good. Expect the flow to pick back up as temperatures rise this weekend. With the water likely turning cloudy, expect the action to slow back down.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small panther martins
Stonefly patterns
Hot head leeches
Halfbacks
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Wooly buggers
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: There’s still plenty of snow up high and in the trees at the lower elevations. The heat this weekend could make conditions particularly muddy and soggy. The high elevation lakes remain ice-covered, but open water can’t be far off. For those looking for some hiking and biking on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, the route is cleared of downfall from Pelton Creek to Wood’s Creek trailheads. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 50 inches of snow and the station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 52 inches of snow.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Chironomids
Renegades
Damsel nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The North Platte River is up with a flow at Northgate of 1,410 cubic feet per second. Compare this to a flow of 862 cfs at this time last year and 1,450 cfs two years ago. With the high flow, the fishing will be more challenging for a while until the flow eases. The Encampment is really gushing, but it’s best to fish elsewhere until the flow eases. No camping is allowed within 1,000 feet of the centerline of the North Platte River from the state line, north to the river’s confluence with Savage Run Creek. This includes the Six Mile River Access area.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Caddis
Gray drakes
Stonefly patterns
Zebra midges
San Juan worms
Barbed wire midges
Flash bang midge
Salmon flies
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good at the Reef with the flow a rather mild 500 cubic feet per second. Aim for the faster runs and on the shelves where the fish are feeding. They head for deeper water as temperatures increase during the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Pale morning duns
Amber scuds
Purple Q-tips
San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at the Mile. The flow averages 1,500 cubic feet per second, which can still make wading tricky. The quick flow also makes it difficult to get the flies down to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Thin mint
Stoneflies
Amber scud
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Hare’s ears
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. Water levels are low, but the boat ramp is usable.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Chironomids
Crayfish pattern
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
BMB’s (brown)
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good and is gradually improving. While the walleye are numerous, they are on the small side. For those opting to mountain bike, there are 40-plus miles of trails rated novice level to expert. This is a great time of year to enjoy the paths before it heats up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers
Minnows
Flatfish (frog pattern)
Rebels (crawfish pattern)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up, but is still on the slow side. However, the crappie fishing is quite good off the dam using nightcrawlers.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good both from the bank and from boats, while the crappie action is even better.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 80.4% full
Guernsey: 62.1% full
Glendo: 80.5% full
Grey Reef: 83.6% full
Keyhole: 70.9% full
Pathfinder: 66.3% full
Seminoe: 44.6% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 1,410 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 3,120 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,504 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 505 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,520 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 517 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 415 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills #1.