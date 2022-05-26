Regional Overview
With the cool and soggy start to the week, a nice warm up kicked in starting Wednesday and turns very nice through Friday. In many areas, it will feel like a nice start to summer. Unfortunately, the warmth is short-lived. Memorial Day weekend cools again, with more unsettled weather, as is typical for this time of year. There could even be some snow in the high country this weekend, so plan accordingly if you head to the mountains. Showers could come and go at the lower elevations, with temperatures on the cool side, but not cold enough to turn the precipitation white. Breezes are likely, too, by midday through the weekend and Memorial Day.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but is taking off slow with the recent cold and wet spell. There was quite a bit of snow with the recent storm, making the biking and hiking trails unsuitable for travel, at least until things warm up and dry out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther Martins (small sizes in gold)
Mepps (red/white)
Olive woolly worms
Hare’s ears
Bead head buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomid patterns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow, but should pick up the next few days – for at least a few days. Both lakes make a handy post-workday opportunity to get out and toss a line.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: The beaver ponds are open, and the water is clear and cold. As of Tuesday, National Forest System roads on Pole Mountain remained closed, but that could change any day. Even if they open, users are reminded they must stay on designated roads. Those looking to enjoy the Happy Jack Recreation Area trails via mountain bike should wait for the routes to dry out after this recent storm.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Olive scuds
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Bead head zug bug
Hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Chartreuse huppies
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing slowed with the bout of cold and wet weather, but could be quite good for a few days before the next cool down. Some of the best angling has been at Twin Buttes, both from shore and in boats. Meebour is also fishing well. The action is slower at Lake Hattie, but it offers up some big fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Damsel nymphs
Leeches
Egg patterns
Olive scuds
Crawfish patterns
Bead head nymphs
Laramie River
H½
The buzz: The river is up and could be off-color for a few days. The angling could get tough, though, as the runoff picks up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
UV leeches
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Red San Juan worms
Squirmy worms
Psycho prince nymphs
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: In spite of the new recent snow in the high country, overall snow depths decreased since last week. That’s not to say there isn’t plenty of snow yet for those still getting out for some fine crust skiing. Crews are plowing Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass, but the highway remains closed as of Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 23 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 9-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 62 inches, a 6-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 67 inches, a 7-inch decrease from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Vanilla buggers
Para Adams
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Miracle mile peanut
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H½
The buzz: The action is slow as the flow picks up in the North Platte and Encampment rivers. Expect the runoff to increase this week with the warmer temperatures the next few days. The fishing will be tough for the next couple weeks.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Panther martins
Pat’s rubber legs
Goldies
Miracle mile peanut
Hot head leeches
Magnum prince
Bead head buggers.
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side at the reef. The flow remains around 500 cubic feet per second, making decent wade and bank fishing, although most get out on drift boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Yellow sally nymphs
Midges
UV leeches
San Juan worms
Rock worms
Purple Q-tips
Squirmy worms
Goldies
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The fishing action is good at the Mile, with the river running fairly clear. The action should pick up as the weather improves.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Callibaetis patterns
Amber scuds
Halfbacks
Flashback pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Egg patterns
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is slow, but the fish are big, making it worth the wait. The water level is down, as it was last year.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
BMB’s (brown)
Orange blossom specials
Bead head buggers (black, brown)
Various streamers (olive, brown, black)
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action continues on the slow side, but should pick up once temperatures rise and stay there. The biking and hiking trails should dry out quickly, and might be a good option for the Memorial Day weekend.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing action picked up. This is the best time of the season to go for the black crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is good and will continue to improve for walleye as water temperatures rise. Anglers report good action for smallmouth bass and crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 78.6% full
Guernsey: 40.8% full
Glendo: 85.3% full
Grey Reef: 87.2% full
Keyhole: 70% full
Pathfinder: 64.4% full
Seminoe: 40% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,290 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 4,010 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,520 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 502 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 934 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 530 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #2 and #3.