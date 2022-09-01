Regional Overview
The weather for the rest of the week and into the Labor Day weekend holiday looks great for getting outdoors. Thunderstorms were expected by midweek, but that potential decreases and the chance for rain is low on through the weekend. Winds might increase daily by mid-day, but will still remain light. Temperatures will be warm and even hot at the lower elevations. That means the angling is best early and late in the day. Overnight temperatures are feeling fall-like at the higher elevations. If camping is your plan this weekend, plan for cool temperatures in the evenings and mornings.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and is expected to take off even more when cooler weather arrives. It’s an excellent time of year to enjoy some late season camping with more elbowroom. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martin spinners
Renegades
Adams
Halfbacks
Midges
Ants
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good but remains best early and late. Anglers report having some nice action in the middle of the day when there’s cloud cover.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is fairly lively for the ponds that have good water levels. Plan to hike to the more remote ponds for the best action. The aspen are just starting to turn with a few patches of gold and red appearing already.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Orange scuds
Lightning bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Grasshoppers
Renegade
Adams
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin. The action is best at Meebour while it’s also doing quite well at Twin Buttes where the brown trout are getting frisky as they head into the spawning season. There are good reports from Lake Hattie, too, with the best action out on boats. It might be best to avoid Leazenby Lake due to the cyanobacterial bloom advisory there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head hare’s ears
Hot head leeches
Snapping craw
Gisha girl
Circus peanut
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is running quite low by the time it gets to Laramie, but hunt for the deeper pools for some brown trout action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Girdle bugs
Drake bombs
Sparkle worms
Griffith’s gnat
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good all across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Miracle mile peanut
Vanilla buggers
Bead head zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The North Platte River is running quite low, as is the Encampment River. The fishing is good in the mornings, but slows by mid-day. The tricos are starting to dwindle but the blue-winged olives are increasing. Get out early or late in the day for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Tricos
Grasshoppers
Drowned tricos
Mayhems
Possie buggers
Goldies
UV leech
Barr emergers
Bead-head prince nymphs
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH½
The buzz: The action at Grey Reef is very good. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket. The flow is steady around 2,500 cubic feet per second and is coming into prime shape for fall angling.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Copper Johns
Squirrel nymphs
Hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Trico spinners
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, but is not as hot as Grey Reef. There is more elbowroom, though, so it is a great option to fish the North Platte with a little solitude. Flows are around 500 cubic feet per second, making for good wading conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Red and purple San Juan worms
Purple Q-tips
Flash bang midges
Hoppers
Tricos
Bread n’ butter buggers
Circus peanuts
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side with the water level low. The boat ramp is still usable, though, and those out on boats are having the best luck. An algal bloom is reported at the reservoir and it is most prominent in protected areas. Just keep an eye out to avoid areas where the floating algae are present.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Adams
Halfbacks
Midges
Ants
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level continues to drop at Glendo, as is typical this time of year. Usable boat ramps remain at Reno Cove low water, Whiskey Gulch low water, and the Marina ramps. An algal bloom advisory is still in place and is expected to remain until fall brings cooler temperatures. Be on the lookout, but if you don’t see any blooms the water is safe for people and pets.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch and shad
Crankbaits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, but remains on the slow side in the middle of the day. Those angling for catfish are having decent action using blood baits.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the best results.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 90.3% full
Guernsey: 63.0% full
Glendo: 27.4% full
Grey Reef: 87.8% full
Keyhole: 64.6% full
Pathfinder: 33.4% full
Seminoe: 51.9% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 116 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 245 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 542 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,499 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 28 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 26 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 18 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina, Reno Cove and Whiskey Gulch ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.