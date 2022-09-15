Regional Overview
Fall has arrived. With the sudden cool down last weekend, warmer weather returned. This time it’s more seasonal, though, with rather nippy nights and warming in the day. Expect showers, especially today and then off and on through at least Friday. There’s a chance for breezes to kick up this weekend, but mostly not until the afternoons. It’s a great weekend to get outside to hike, bike, fish or maybe just lounge around. Leaves are changing, with some color in the Snowy Range and just getting going in areas of Pole Mountain.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up with the cooler weather. The bike trails will be busy on Saturday with the Gowdy Grinder, the major fundraiser for the Cheyenne youth mountain bike teams. Racers can be expected on the trails throughout the morning. Give them a little space and cheer them on as they pass.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Mepps
Rapalas
Woolly worms and buggers
Hare’s ears
Damsel nymphs
Scuds
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: For those looking to toss a line to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing well and should get even better as temperatures cool.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good across Pole Mountain. The leaves are starting to turn, with the color only improving as fall progresses. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area and Turtle Rock are great options for hiking and mountain biking.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Power bait
Kastmasters
Orange scuds
Elk hair caddis
Blue-winged olives
Hornberg
Copper Johns
Hot head leeches
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. The best action is at Meeboer, while it’s slower at Twin Buttes. Those willing to take a longer drive will find the fishing fair to good at Diamond Lake. Anglers report catching some nice rainbow at Lake Hattie and the kokanee action is picking up there as well. The action is good at Gelatt, while there is still a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at Leazenby.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Rapalas
Wooly buggers
Scuds
Bead head prince nymphs
Circus peanut
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is running low, especially as it nears Laramie. The fishing is slow but fish are still being caught. Look for the deeper pools for those large brown trout that tend to become more active this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Grasshoppers
Elk hair caddis
Blue-winged olives
Hot head leech
Bead head pheasant tail
San Juan worms
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Snowy Range, and the leaf change is picking up. Lake Owen is fishing well while the action is slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Those out on boats at Rob Roy are having better luck than those casting from the shore. Get to the high elevation lakes before snow arrives, which could happen any time now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Scuds
Parachute Adams
Ants
Zug bugs
Squirrel leeches
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The fishing action is on the slow side in the upper reaches of the North Platte River. The flows are low, making wading-fishing a good option from the state line up to Treasure Island. The Encampment River is also low, but anglers are having some luck early in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Kastmasters
Worms
Chubby Chernobyls
Pat’s rubberlegs
Bead-head prince nymphs
Sparkle duns
Lightning bugs
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good, although the moss requires good aim to avoid pulling in nothing but vegetation. That growth typically goes away with the cooler weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Grasshoppers
Tricos
Adams
Hot head leeches
San Juan worms
Sprout midges
Sparkle wings
Orange blossom specials
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The action is good to very good. Water levels can fluctuate with downstream water and electrical needs, but it tends to run around 500 cubic feet per second. This flow rate makes great conditions for wade-fishing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Rock worms
Pheasant tails
Juju baetis
Hares ears
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Thin mints
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but on the slow side in the middle of the day. The algal bloom continues near the dam. There’s still plenty of angling, but just be on the lookout for the algal and avoid those areas.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Rapalas
Hornbergs
Wooly buggers
Damsel nymphs
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is on the slow side while the reservoir remains low. That is normal this time of year with water levels expected to gradually rise. The boat ramps at the Marina and Reno Cove are open. The ramp at Whiskey Gulch is under repairs.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Spoons
Crank baits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, and should get even better with the cooler fall temperatures. Anglers report catching everything from walleye to perch as well as crappie and bass. There’s something for everyone.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action is good to very good. With the changing season, the recreational activity in the middle of the day should be minimal, allowing good angling throughout the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 88.0% full
Guernsey: 60.5% full
Glendo: 20.1% full
Grey Reef: 88.7% full
Keyhole: 64.1% full
Pathfinder: 28.4% full
Seminoe: 50.7% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 69 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 125 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 539 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,260 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 24 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 21 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 14 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.