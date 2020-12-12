The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now accepting public comment on a draft document analyzing the Platte Valley Migration Corridor.
The Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor Draft Biological Risk and Opportunity Assessment offers an overview of an 80-mile stretch of mule deer migration routes in the Platte Valley, stretching from south of the Colorado border to north of Interstate 80.
The corridor was given that designation in 2018 following research on 55 collared mule deer conducted by the University of Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, in collaboration with Game and Fish.
Gov. Mark Gordon included the corridor in an executive order he issued last February that prioritizes mule deer movement within its boundaries.
According to Embere Hall, the Laramie Region wildlife management coordinator for Game and Fish, the aim of the assessment is to provide a management framework for the area and is one mandate of the executive order. Another mandate of the order is the formation of local working groups to help determine conservation opportunities, and Gordon formed a Platte Valley group last month.
Now the department is hoping to get on-the-ground feedback about the assessment including risks, areas of concern and conservation opportunities in the corridor. The comment period is open through Tuesday.
The Platte Valley is home to 12,000 mule deer that move from low-elevation winter range in Carbon County into summer ranges in the Snowy Range, Sierra Madres and northern Colorado foothills. Some mule deer in the area migrate as much as 80 miles during the year, while others move as little as 20 miles.
The top management concern within the corridor is maintaining connectivity between these seasonal ranges, which cross public and private lands.
Teal Cufaude, a wildlife biologist in Saratoga, explained that the assessment divides the corridor into five segments. Within each segment, biologists looked at existing and potential threats, conservation opportunities and research needs.
Much of the corridor is a checkerboard of public and private lands, and a majority is also designated as sage grouse core area, a designation that prioritizes sage grouse habitat via a previous state executive order.
In the northern portion of the corridor, Interstate 80 marks the most imposing barrier to mule deer migration, along with U.S. Highways 30 and 130. County roads and two-track roads form most of the other roadways in the corridor.
I-80 is one of two bottlenecks noted in the assessment — areas where animal movement is unusually restricted by either development or topography. The Encampment River Canyon is other bottleneck in the corridor, where steep topography funnels mule deer through a narrow area.
“We consider these a high priority for conservation,” Cufaude said.
A stretch of I-80 from mile posts 239-246, also known as Dana Ridge, has already been included in the Wyoming Wildlife and Roadway Initiative, a collaborative effort between Game and Fish and Wyoming Department of Transportation that aims to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.
The assessment notes an underpass that wildlife use, but it’s bracketed by fencing and a gate.
“That has shown to be a barrier impeding wildlife movement through the underpass,” Cufaude said.
The assessment also makes note of types and amounts of fencing in each segment, which is admittedly a work in a progress. Some types of fences allow easy passage of wildlife, while others are a barrier.
“We lack a comprehensive list or map of fences within the corridor,” Cufaude said. “That’s one thing we saw as an opportunity throughout the corridor, is to get that map of fences.”
The assessment analyzes existing and potential energy development, and most of the Platte Valley corridor has limited current development and low future potential. Most areas are zoned for agriculture, ranching and mining.
Cheatgrass is the most pressing invasive species threat in the corridor, and many habitat projects already completed by Game and Fish have made it their target, usually through the aerial application of herbicide.
The southern part of the corridor overlaps with the burn areas from several recent fires, including the Mullen Fire, Ryan Fire and Beaver Creek Fire. Burn areas are highly susceptible to cheatgrass invasion.
Parts of the corridor overlap the Platte River, Savage Run and Encampment River wilderness areas, which offer specialized protections but preclude large-scale habitat projects.
Hall said any feedback — the more local the better — would be welcomed as they prepare the final assessment, which is slated for completion early next year.
“We really value your feedback,” she said. “You’re a key part to making it useful for our partners and those of us in the department.”
The draft assessment is available at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Platte-Valley-Migration-Risk-Assessment.
Comments can be submitted online on the same page. They can be sent by mail to: Wyoming Game and Fish, c/o Embere Hall, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie, WY 82070. Contact Hall at 745-4046 for more information.