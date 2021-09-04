It’s that time of year when students return to the University of Wyoming and the number of commuters out on bicycles ticks upward.
Amanda Harper, Vice President of Laramie BikeNet and a bike mechanic at the Pedal House, and Dewey Gallegos, co-owner of the Pedal House, are avid commuters. Both agree that Laramie is a great town to commute via bicycle.
“Bike commuting in Laramie is fun and easy due to the relatively flat terrain,” Gallegos said. “It’s a faster way to get around for relatively short distances.”
Gallegos pedals to his shop every day, even in the heart of a Laramie winter. He avoids streets with higher traffic and prefers riding side routes, such as taking Custer Street when going east to west to get downtown.
“While it’s legal to ride on all streets, even Grand Avenue, it isn’t recommended,” Gallegos said, “It’s legal, but it’s dumb. I always opt to take side streets that are much more bike-friendly.”
Improving Laramie streets for commuting is a goal of the local bicycle club, Laramie BikeNet. Harper said they hope to work with the city to improve areas of connectivity where there are safe routes to get around town via bicycle.
“As a first step in our efforts, we have a survey on our website (laramiebikenet.org) to find like-minded bike commuters willing and wanting to help out,” Harper said. “One of our goals is to increase connectivity with the Greenbelt, add more sharrows — those markings on the street to indicate use by both bikes and motorists — and generally improve ways for people to get around town via bicycle.”
Nick Visser, another board member for Laramie BikeNet, also encourages anyone wanting to be involved to contact the board at laramiebikenet@gmail.com.
“In addition, we are in the process of renewing our designation as a Bicycle Friendly Community and could use help with that,” Visser said. Laramie is one of only two communities in the state, along with Jackson and Teton County, to earn the Bicycle Friendly designation via the League of American Bicyclists. It is a process that requires renewal and updating every few years.
If you’re thinking of hopping on a bike to avoid the hassle of driving and hunting for a parking place, here are a few pointers to ensure a safe commute:
Ride with traffic
Bike commuters have coined a term for those who ride against traffic. It’s call salmoning. Like salmon, they’re swimming against the stream.
While salmoning is a funny term, it’s a dangerous way to ride a bicycle.
Those who ride against traffic likely recall their bike training decades ago when, as a child, they were taught to ride facing traffic. Well-meaning parents were confident it was the safest way to ride.
In reality, it is not only illegal, but also very hazardous since motorists aren’t always looking for cyclists riding the opposite direction.
Follow traffic laws
Cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists. That means stopping at stop lights and staying stopped until the light turns green.
Don’t ride on the sidewalk
Sidewalks are for pedestrians and young children just learning to ride a bike. Bikes must stay in the street, just like motorists.
Be predictable
Ride a straight line, signal turns and make your actions and intensions clear.
Be visible
Ride where people can see you and wear bright clothing. Use a white headlight and red rear light and reflectors when riding in poor light. Also, keep your bike visible when parking, don’t hide it. And always lock it up.
Gallegos suggests preparing for your commute the night before rather than rushing to get things ready the next morning.
“Nighttime guy is always more motivated than morning guy,” Gallegos said. “It also helps if you have a commuting buddy to ride with to help make the daily habit.”
If you’re new to the area, Gallegos also suggests pedaling your route ahead of time to see how long it takes. Take a leisurely pace so when you get to work or class you aren’t dripping in sweat. Figure the time and then add five minutes for those days when things don’t go quite as planned. Also, even if it’s nice out, carry a jacket and be prepared for inclement weather.
The list could go on with tips and suggestions, but most important is to get a bike that is comfortable, add safety gear if you might be pedaling in low light conditions and just plan ahead to enjoy a little outdoor time on your way to work, class or out doing errands.