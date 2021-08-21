In what’s become an annual late-summer happening, a handful of waters in southeast Wyoming are under an advisory from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for harmful cyanobacterial blooms.
Advisories are in place for West Granite Springs Reservoir, Leazenby Lake, Saratoga Reservoir, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 and Pathfinder Reservoir. The department has placed advisories on another 11 bodies of water statewide, with two more in northwest Wyoming under investigation.
Hazardous cyanobacterial blooms are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria — also sometimes called blue-green algae — that pose a health risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife.
In humans, health effects include rashes, itching, numbness, nausea, fatigue, disorientation, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. In extreme cases, toxins may lead to pet, livestock or wildlife death.
Normally, cyanobacteria are present in water bodies at low levels and are part of the aquatic ecosystem. Toxic concentrations can look like grass clippings, blue-green scum or spilled paint. They also may be suspended in the water column and make the water appear green or blue-green.
Lindsay Patterson, surface water quality standards supervisor for the DEQ, said blooms tend to occur as water temperatures warm, making August and September the peak season. Other factors that influence production include water depth, dominant wind direction, water movement and the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.
“A lot of it has to do with the flow of water through a particular water body,” she said. “If it moves more slowly, it’s going to exacerbate the conditions and make it easier for cyanobacteria to proliferate.”
Some nutrients occur naturally, while others are introduced to water bodies from municipal wastewater, agriculture runoff, fossil fuel pollution, septic systems, fertilizer and pet waste.
Leazenby Lake, also known as Hundred Springs Reservoir, sits about 8 miles south of Laramie near U.S. Highway 287.
The bloom in Granite Springs Reservoir, located in Curt Gowdy State Park, was found in the causeway, which sits west of the main reservoir and is separated by the park road. Cyanobacteria were not detected in the main reservoir, which serves as a source of drinking water for the city of Cheyenne.
The DEQ uses public reports, agency reports and even satellite imagery to monitor Wyoming waters for possible toxic blooms.
“We’re looking at satellite imagery on a weekly basis to see whether there’s any evidence of blooms,” Patterson said. “There’s a cooperative network of federal agencies that are providing that information to states that want to use that as a screening tool to identify where blooms may be occurring.”
Once notified of a potential bloom, a DEQ scientist will sample the water as soon as possible to test for cyanotoxins and measure the density of cyanobacteria.
In any body of water under an advisory, the bloom might only be occurring in a certain area. Such bodies are still open for recreation, although visitors should use caution.
Recreationists should avoid contact with water in the vicinity of a bloom and make sure pets and livestock stay out of the water. Animals that come into contact with water should be rinsed with clean water as soon as possible.
Boiling or treating the water will not remove the toxins. Any fish caught in such waters should be rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion should be consumed.
Suspected blooms can be reported at wyospills.org or by calling 307-777-7501. Updated information about current advisories is available at wyohcbs.org.
Patterson said blooms will dissipate as water levels cool down in October and November.