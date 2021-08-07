A new graduate degree program in the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources aims to train students in interdisciplinary collaboration as they prepare to tackle complex environmental issues.
After gaining approval from the UW Board of Trustees in May, the program is scheduled to launch this fall with a handful of students, reaching its full enrollment over the next couple years.
Steve Smutko, associate dean of the Haub School and the Spicer Chair of Collaborative Practice, said the Master of Science degree in environment, natural resources and society is the first standalone graduate degree offered at the school.
The goal, as the name suggests, is to train students in the human side of natural resource issues alongside the scientific side.
“We make decisions on natural resource management that are dependent on human values,” Smutko said. “To be able to incorporate those human values in natural resource management requires an understanding of both the natural resource component, as well as the human-dimension component.”
Smutko said the program’s creation was driven by feedback from graduating students, alumni and especially industry employers.
“They’re really interested in students that have skills in communication and an understanding of collaborative processes and collaborative decision-making,” he said. “Employers are really looking for employees that can work on teams on complex environment and natural resource issues, who can communicate well, and work both internally and externally with their fellow employees, as well as fellow stakeholders.”
Students will have the opportunity to participate in a team-based track as they develop a thesis. They’ll work as part of a small group in collaboration with fellow students, each with a complementary focus as they examine a complex issue. Smutko said that approach makes the UW program unique.
“We’re focusing on issues that are complex, problematic and place-based,” he said.
Students will also be able to take part in an applied practicum as they work on their degree, allowing them to earn credit for the experience they gain as they engage directly with stakeholders.
“There’s a lot to be learned in communities by working with people outside of the classroom, and we should be encouraging that,” Smutko said.
The Haub School also offers a dual Juris Doctor/Master of Arts program and a concurrent graduate major that can be added to a master’s degree in another program. Graduates enter fields such as natural resource management, advocacy, stewardship and planning in nonprofit, private, government and education sectors.