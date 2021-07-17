Registration open for Gem City Mountain Bike Series
Registration is now open for the inaugural season of the Gem City Mountain Bike Series, hosted by the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. The last race is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Schoolyard/Pilot Hill trail system. There will be eight divisions for riders of all abilities, and points will be tallied for the three-race series. Registration is $35 per race and closes the Sunday before that race. There is no race-day registration. Course maps will be posted the Monday before each race. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1177/Gem-City-Mountain-Bike-Races for more information or to register.
Schoolyard work session set for Wednesday
Laramie BikeNet is leading a volunteer work session on the Schoolyard Trails at 6 p.m. Wednesday, starting at the corner of 45th Street and Crow Drive. Volunteers will be fixing and improving various trails on the network, which covers a section of state land adjacent to town. Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and bring work gloves. Those with a truck or bike can bring those as well. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieBikeNet for more information.
Meeting to give update on Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., to provide an update on the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Initiative. A half-day field tour is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 7. Biologists will provide information about a sightability survey, a migration study, chronic wasting disease impacts and limited quota license opportunities. The field tour will visit sites used by mule deer and areas of recent wildfires, including the Badger Creek, Squirrel Creek and Mullen fires. The Sheep Mountain herd includes mule deer in hunt areas 61, 74, 75, 76 and 77. The initiative was formed to identify issues facing the herd and develop management strategies. For more information about the initiative, go to wgfd.wyo.gov/habitat/statewide-mule-deer-initiatives/mule-deer-public-working-groups/sheep-mountain. To join the tour, sign up at the Thursday meeting or send an RSVP to Ryan Amundson at (307) 331-0787.
Project to affect access at Jelm
A river restoration project on the Laramie River at the Jelm Wildlife Habitat Management Area is set to begin in mid-July and will impact river access. The project is located on the upstream fishing easement portion of the area and will include channel realignment, grade control, toe wood bank stabilization and pool and riffle enhancements on 3,000 linear feet of river. Landowners have expressed concern about bank erosion, channel instability and trout habitat, and the 2018 Badger Creek Fire increased the amount of fine sediments in the river. Heavy equipment will prevent access to the river at the upper portion of the fishing easement and there will be reduced water clarity because of sediment. Work will last through mid-October, until brown trout spawn. Remaining construction will be completed in December. Contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Laramie Regional Office at 745-4046 for more information.
Treasure Island to close for construction
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is scheduled to close the Treasure Island Public Access Area starting July 26 until the spring 2022 floating season for construction improvements. The road into the access area, the parking lot and the boat ramp will be closed. Boaters should avoid the west channel around the island. Treasure Island is one of the busiest boating access points on the North Platte River and the ramp is often congested during the summer floating season. The construction project will include improvements to the parking lot to allow more vehicles and improve traffic flow. In the river, improvements will increase safety at the launch site during low water and for safety for boats during high water. For more information, contact the Laramie Region Office at 745-4046.
Crag clean-up set for Vedauwoo
Common Outdoor Ground, in partnership with the Southeast Wyoming Climbers Coalition, is organizing a clean-up of popular climbing spots in the Vedauwoo area from 4-8 p.m. July 27. COG will provide dinner, a water-refill station and clean-up supplies. Participants should register in advance and meet at the parking lot near the Nautilus climbing feature. Go to www.commonoutdoorground.org to register.
Meeting set to discuss elk feedgrounds
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a series of public meetings to begin phase two of the public collaborative process on elk feedground management. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 27 at the Laramie Region Office, 1212 S. Adams St. Meetings are also scheduled for Rock Springs, Casper, Afton, Pinedale and Jackson. The aim of phase two is to build on public dialogue started during phase one and gather multiple perspectives to consider in developing a management plan. A draft management plan is scheduled for consideration by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission next spring. For more information, go to wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/elk-feedgrounds.
Fire restrictions in place on national forest
Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including using a grill, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.