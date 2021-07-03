Fire restrictions in place on national forest
Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including using a grill, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Registration open for Gem City Mountain Bike Series
Registration is now open for the inaugural season of the Gem City Mountain Bike Series, hosted by the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department. The last two races are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and July 20 at the Schoolyard/Pilot Hill trail system. There will be eight divisions for riders of all abilities, and points will be tallied for the three-race series. Registration is $35 per race and closes the Sunday before that race. There is no race-day registration. Course maps will be posted the Monday before each race. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1177/Gem-City-Mountain-Bike-Races for more information or to register.
Illegal fish stocked in Lake Hattie
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking for information from the public regarding the illegal transplant of walleye and smallmouth bass into Lake Hattie. Anyone with information can call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP. Informants can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. Fisheries biologists discovered the two species in the lake during routine fish sampling. Illegally transplanting fish is a violation of Wyoming state law. Lake Hattie is managed as a trout fishery and is stocked annually with more than 175,000 trout and salmon. Bass and walleye, though popular sport fish, prey on trout and are thus not compatible with trout fisheries. If they become established, they’ll likely have a significant negative impact on the trout population in Lake Hattie and adjacent Twin Buttes Reservoir.