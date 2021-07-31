Project to affect access at Jelm
A river restoration project on the Laramie River at the Jelm Wildlife Habitat Management Area is now underway, and will impact river access. The project is located on the upstream fishing easement portion of the area, and will include channel realignment, grade control, toe wood bank stabilization, and pool and riffle enhancements on 3,000 linear feet of river. Landowners have expressed concern about bank erosion, channel instability and trout habitat, and the 2018 Badger Creek Fire increased the amount of fine sediments in the river. Heavy equipment will prevent access to the river at the upper portion of the fishing easement, and there will be reduced water clarity because of sediment. Work will last through mid-October, until brown trout spawn. Remaining construction will be completed in December. Contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Regional Office at 745-4046 for more information.
Treasure Island closed for construction
The Treasure Island Public Access Area is closed until the spring 2022 floating season for construction improvements. The road into the access area, the parking lot and the boat ramp will all be closed. Boaters should avoid the west channel around the island. Treasure Island is one of the busiest boating access points on the North Platte River, and the ramp is often congested during the summer floating season. The construction project will include improvements to the parking lot to allow more vehicles and improve traffic flow. In the river, improvements will increase safety at the launch site during low water and for safety for boats during high water. For more information, contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region Office at 745-4046.
Laramie Range Epic returns
The Laramie Range Epic mountain bike race is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders have the choice of one or two laps on a 30-mile course that includes single-track trails and roads. Participants can enjoy live music, food and drinks after the race. For more information, go to www.laramierangeepic.com.
Fire restrictions in place on national forest
Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, including the Snowy Range and Pole Mountain areas near Laramie. Until further notice, building or using a fire, including using a grill, is prohibited except in permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites. Smoking is prohibited except in developed sites or areas cleared of flammable material. Fireworks are never allowed on federal lands. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.