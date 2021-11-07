The disc golf course at LaPrele Park was recently renamed in honor of Scott Ebinger, a former resident who loved the sport and was instrumental in bringing the course to Laramie.
Megan Hayes, a friend of Ebinger’s, spearheaded the effort to rename the Spring Creek Disc Golf Course as Scotty’s Disc Golf Course.
Ebinger, who died in May at the age of 63, operated Atmosphere Mountainworks in the downtown district, an eclectic store that sells colorful handmade outdoor gear. The store also became the main place in town to buy the specialty discs and bags used to play disc golf.
“His iconic Atmosphere Mountainworks store on Second Street downtown was always stocked with colorful disc golf supplies — an array of disc golf putters and drivers and many different types of discs for the disc golf community,” Hayes said. “He could also be found out there playing and really helped to bring disc golf to Laramie in a very meaningful way, and a very fun way.”
The original 18-hole course was built in 2004 and later redesigned in 2017. Much like traditional golf, disc golf challenges players to try to throw a disc from a tee pad into a basket using as few throws as possible.
They use specialized discs for throws of different distances and to navigate obstacles such as trees and bodies of water. At LaPrele Park, the course crosses Spring Creek multiple times, and several holes skirt the shores of Huck Finn Pond.
Unlike its counterpart, disc golf courses are usually located at public parks and are free to play, with only a small investment required for equipment.
Disc golf has enjoyed an explosion in popularity in the past few years, with professional events now televised on various platforms. Laramie’s course hosts an annual tournament and players use it year-round.
“Scott was instrumental in getting that disc golf course started by raising money for individual holes, and he got a lot of downtown business people as sponsors,” Hayes said.
Brian Guice, a member of the local High Plains Disc Golf Club, called Ebinger the “godfather of Laramie disc golf” on the club’s Facebook page.
“Scotty is the reason baskets are in the ground and the reason myself and many others started playing,” he said. “He was an unforgettable character who greeted everyone with open arms.”
Hayes rallied others in the community to write letters to the city of Laramie Parks, Trees and Recreation Advisory Board, which made the renaming decision during its September meeting.
“It was very much a community effort,” she said.
In their letters to the city, friends remembered Ebinger’s welcoming personality, his efforts to build the course and his continued legacy in the community.
“It would be such a great tribute to Scott’s memory to have the disc golf course named after him,” wrote Cathy Gorbett.
According to his obituary, Ebinger moved to Laramie in the 1980s to manage the Woolworth store before leaving town for a few years to travel the world. In 2001, he returned and opened Atmosphere Mountainworks, which he sold in 2018 to Jeff Hubbell and Lindsay Olson.
While streamlining the inventory, the store’s new owners have maintained its vision of selling custom and small-batch outdoor clothing, bags and accessories. They’ve also preserved Ebinger’s hand-drawn logo of a bighorn sheep skeleton climbing a mountain.
Following his retirement, Ebinger moved to San Blas, Mexico. During visits to Laramie, he frequently invited friends, acquaintances and even strangers to visit him there.