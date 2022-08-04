The Selmer family is known in the Laramie running community. Mike and Kathleen Selmer are fixtures out on the prairie and other popular running routes, and that love for the sport carries into the next generation with their daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Sid Murthy.

Now that passion continues with a third generation of runners with the Murthy children, Chaitan and Annika.

