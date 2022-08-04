Annika Murthy, 7, takes a lap on a track during a run earlier this summer. Murthy is a member of the newly formed Laramie Valley Jackalopes, a cross-country running team for youth ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
The Selmer family is known in the Laramie running community. Mike and Kathleen Selmer are fixtures out on the prairie and other popular running routes, and that love for the sport carries into the next generation with their daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Sid Murthy.
Now that passion continues with a third generation of runners with the Murthy children, Chaitan and Annika.
It is that passion for the sport that helped kick off the formation of Laramie’s newest cross-country running team.
The Laramie Valley Jackalopes kick off their inaugural season this fall, offering an introduction to the sport for youth in kindergarten through fifth grade. The group also plans a track and field program in late spring and summer 2023.
Mike Selmer, serving as head coach and program director, is excited to get youth involved in the sport.
“Our goal is to provide a valuable and memorable experience for each child in our program,” Selmer said. “To that end, we strive to have a high coach-to-athlete ratio.”
In fact, the list of coaches willing to step up for the program is impressive. In addition to the Selmers and Murthys, two other coaches round out the roster: Kali McCrackin Goodeneough and Patrick Eastman.
Goodenough has been running since she was a seventh grader and continued to run cross-country for Laramie High School. She’s an avid runner still, even as a mother of two young children. She also helped coach and co-direct the She’s a Runner Girl program.
Eastman directed the Jelm Mountain Run for years and has run distances from 1 to 50 miles. He started running as an adult and is pleased to have an opportunity to help bring the joy of running to Laramie youth.
The idea for the program stared last fall when Sid and Carrie Murthy gathered a small group of fourth and fifth grade boys to train and compete in cross-country. Now partnering with the local running group High Plains Harriers, they plan to offer the program to any young people wanting to give it a go.
“Laramie has a large, vibrant and supportive running community and we’re grateful for the enthusiastic response we’ve received to this effort,” Mike Selmer said. “It really shows how generous people here are with their time and resources.”
Registration is open with practices slated to start Aug. 30 and go through Oct. 20. Runners meet to train with coaches from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $60 per athlete for the eight-week program or $40 for High Plains Harriers members. Scholarships are also available. The fee includes a team singlet and entry into all races.
There is a home meet scheduled for Oct. 1 and a meet in Boulder, Colorado, on Oct. 15.
Annika Murthy, who enters second grade this fall, is looking forward to being a part of the team.
“I think it’s going to be fun meeting new people,” she said. “Running is more fun with friends. I think the races are going to be fun, too.”
Practices will be held at a variety of locations around Laramie and include music, a variety of fun activities and games and age-appropriate workouts. UniWyo Credit Union and Trihydro are the first team sponsors.
A Meet the Coaches picnic kicks things off Aug. 28.
The Jackalopes also have a large group of advisors to help guide the program. They include Peggy McCrackin, founder and coach of the She’s a Runner Girl Program; Laramie Middle School cross-country and track coach Travis Miller; Laramie High School cross-country coach Greg Shabron; and University of Wyoming assistant cross-country coach Nick Costello.
“We want our young athletes to embrace teamwork, self-improvement and a spirit of fierce, but friendly, completion,” Mike Selmer said. “We encourage all interested youth to join this new team.”