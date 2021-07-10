The U.S. Forest Service has reopened the Nash Fork Campground, just off the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, after an extended closure caused by a couple beetle epidemics.
The campground is located on Brooklyn Lake Road about 8 miles west of Centennial, and has 27 sites that are open on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Laramie Ranger District was able to reopen the site on July 2, in time for the holiday weekend, with help from the volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground, which mustered more than 40 volunteers for a work session last week, during which they put the final touches on maintenance and preparation projects.
Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos said many campgrounds and other recreation sites across the Laramie Ranger District were impacted by the mountain pine beetle epidemic, which killed most of the mature lodgepole pines in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming in the early 2000s.
The spruce beetle followed the pine beetle, killing higher-elevation spruce trees. The Nash Fork Campground sits in a transition area between the two habitats.
“It was a couple different types of trees and a couple different types of beetles that impacted it,” Voos said. “That’s part of the reason that it stayed closed for as long as it did.”
To compound the difficulty of reopening the campground, its high-elevation location meant that access was limited to a short summer season.
“There was a lot of work that had to be done in the area,” Voos said. “The majority of the trees had to be removed from the campground, which is too bad, but that’s what we had to do from a safety perspective.”
As this summer approached, Forest Service officials realized they were close to being able to reopen the campground after a decade of being closed, if they could get the final touches in place. They had already talked with Common Outdoor Ground about helping with the campground, so both groups were ready to mobilize.
More than 40 volunteers came out to a volunteer event in late June and spent several hours building new picnic tables, scraping vegetation back from fire rings, gathering up slash and debris, leveling ruts caused by machinery, installing new signs and painting kiosks.
Ashley Quick, an intern with COG, said there’s pent-up demand this summer among volunteers wanting to get their hands dirty.
“There’s a lot of energy around volunteering and getting these places back open,” she said. “Our volunteer base is very motivated and very dedicated.”
After the volunteer session, Forest Service officials decided the site was ready to open to the public, and because of its location along the heavily traveled scenic byway, it’s guaranteed to see lots of traffic.
The Forest Service relies on contractors for campground maintenance chores, so those services haven’t restarted yet. The campground currently doesn’t have trash pick-up or potable water.
“The district is doing their best to cover the basics, hoping to eventually bring it up to the same standard that we have our other campgrounds at,” Voos said.
While many recreation sites in the Laramie Ranger District have needed some sort of hazard tree mitigation during the past decade, Voos said Nash Fork marks the last main spot to reopen.
Also this summer, Common Outdoor Ground volunteers have helped with trail construction on the Pilot Hill parcel and done a clean-up at LaBonte Park.
On July 17, volunteers will remove old fencing and replace it with wildlife-friendly fencing in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. On July 27, they’re planning a clean-up of popular climbing spots at Vedauwoo.
Volunteers can go to www.commonoutdoorground.org to join the group’s mailing list and register for future events.